Diljit Dosanjh no more a part of No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor confirms his exit: ‘We’ll soon do a Punjabi film together'

In May this year, reports suggested that Diljit Dosanjh had left No Entry 2 due to creative differences. However, when Hindustan Times reached out to Boney Kapoor, he clarified that the issue was related to dates and that they were trying to resolve it. Now, in an interview with NDTV, Boney has confirmed the actor’s exit from the film. Boney Kapoor reveals why Diljit Dosanjh exited No Entry 2.

Boney Kapoor on parting ways with Diljit Dosanjh for No Entry 2

Boney’s No Entry 2 was scheduled to go on floors in October 2025 with a new cast including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. However, Diljit has stepped away from the project. Boney revealed, “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together.”

It appears Diljit is currently focused on his music career. The singer-actor recently announced his Aura Tour 2025 in Australia and New Zealand. The tour will begin on 26 October in Sydney, with performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, before concluding on 13 November in Auckland.

At a recent event, Boney also admitted that not being able to bring back the original trio, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, remains a sore point for him. He said, “Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved.”

About No Entry

The 2005 Bollywood comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor became one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly, the film is still remembered for its witty dialogues and the cast’s impeccable comic timing. The sequel, with a fresh cast led by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, is currently in the works, with further details awaited.

Meanwhile, Diljit also has Border 2 in the pipeline, co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta, the film is scheduled for release on 22 January 2026.