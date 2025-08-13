Diljit Dosanjh reveals the origins of Dil-Luminati tour name, fans gush about his English: ‘Angreji aa gayi oye’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour was a huge success, taking him to various parts of the world. Interestingly, the tour's name wasn't a carefully planned concept, with Diljit sharing that it actually originated from a joke someone made to tease him. Diljit Dosanjh toured across India for his Dil-Luminati Tour last year.

Diljit on what inspired Dil-Luminati tour name

Recently, Diljit joined Zane Lowe for a conversation as part of Apple Music's Takeover segment. During the chat, Diljit shared that he got the name of the tour during a show in New Zealand last year.

He said someone teased him by calling him ‘illuminati after seeing a move he referred to as “chakra” – a circular flow in his performance.

“I did something which is called chakra during the performance. Somebody said you are illuminati. It was said to tease me. I didn’t know what was illuminati,” he said, adding, “Somebody was teasing me… so I said, ‘If you want to do this, let’s do it’. I set my tour's name as Dil-Luminati. I loved it, so I kept it.”

Fans react

A video of Diljit sharing his views was shared on Instagram on Tuesday, and it is his way of talking in English that caught everyone’s attention.

“English aa gyi fr (You learnt English),” wrote one, with another sharing, “ENGLISH AAGI OYEEE.”

“I love when Diljit speaks English,” one comment read. One fan shared, “Wow…speaking very fluent English.”

“Paji da English accent,” gushed one, with another sharing, “Angreji aaagiii oyeeeeee (You learnt English).” One comment read, “Finally, bro taken English classes”, with one mentioning, “English on Fire level.”

About Dil-Luminati tour

Last year, after the first show in April 2024, Diljit travelled across the world with his Dil-Luminati tour, from India, US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. His concerts were attended by millions of fans, going on to gross $38 million in North America, $34.6 million in India, and around $137 million globally. In India, he performed in Delhi on October 26, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

Now, Diljit is looking ahead and planning for the next musical chapter. He has shared that he wants to launch his next album, Aura, on September 24, along with a completely reimagined tour experience.