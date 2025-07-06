Apple Music's 500 most-streamed songs of all time revealed — See the full list

The list of the 500 most-streamed songs in Apple Music history was released by Chart Data on Saturday. Ed Sheeran's “Shape of You” takes the top spot as the most-streamed song in Apple Music history. The Weeknd follows closely with “Blinding Lights” at No. 2, while Drake’s “God’s Plan” ranks third on the list. Post Malone appears twice in the top five—once with Swae Lee on “Sunflower” at No. 4, and again with 21 Savage on “rockstar” at No. 5. Ed Sheeran's “Shape of You” takes the top spot as the most-streamed song in Apple Music history.(AP)

See the full list of 500 most-streamed songs in Apple Music history -

#1 Shape of You

#2 Blinding Lights

#3 God’s Plan

#4 Sunflower

#5 rockstar

#6 One Dance

#7 SICKO MODE

#8 Perfect

#9 No Guidance

#10 bad guy

#11 Closer

#12 Starboy

#13 goosebumps

#14 STAY (The Kid Laroi & Justin)

#15 HUMBLE.

#16 Dance Monkey

#17 Freestyle

#18 The Box

#19 7 rings

#20 Someone You Loved

#21 Nice For What

#22 thank u, next

#23 Drip Too Hard

#24 Unforgettable

#25 In My Feelings

#26 Nonstop

#27 No Role Modelz

#28 Circles

#29 Lucid Dreams

#30 I Like It

#31 XO TOUR Llif3

#32 Going Bad

#33 HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

#34 Dynamite

#35 Better Now

#36 Congratulations

#37 Mask Off

#38 For The Night

#39 Yes Indeed

#40 Sum 2 Prove

#41 Passionfruit

#42 WAIT FOR U

#43 Believer

#44 Work

#45 Don't

#46 New Rules

#47 Wow.

#48 Havana

#49 Life Is Good

#50 lovely

#51 Die For You

#52 Bank Account

#53 Something Just Like This

#54 Despacito

#55 LOVE.

#56 I Fall Apart

#57 Cruel Summer

#58 when the party's over

#59 That's What I Like

#60 Old Town Road

#61 Beautiful Crazy

#62 Don't Start Now

#63 Without Me (Halsey)

#64 Thinking Out Loud

#65 Psycho

#66 BUTTERFLY EFFECT

#67 Last Night

#68 Chasin' You

#69 SAD!

#70 Best Part

#71 Tennessee Whiskey

#72 Thunder

#73 Snooze

#74 Wants and Needs

#75 As It Was

#76 Señorita

#77 Heat Waves

#78 Watermelon Sugar

#79 The Hills

#80 Blank Space

#81 Best I Ever Had

#82 Girls Like You

#83 Young Dumb & Broke

#84 Fuck Love

#85 Lose Yourself

#86 everything i wanted

#87 Exchange

#88 Location

#89 ROCKSTAR

#90 All The Stars

#91 Into the Night (夜に駆ける)

#92 Better

#93 Wild Thoughts

#94 Bad and Boujee

#95 Say You Won't Let Go

#96 Bodak Yellow

#97 Lover

#98 drivers license

#99 Good Days

#100 All I Want for Christmas Is You

#101 Woah

#102 MIDDLE CHILD

#103 Suge

#104 Shallow

#105 WAP

#106 Kiss Me More

#107 Shake It Off

#108 good 4 u

#109 Call Out My Name

#110 I Feel It Coming

#111 Power Trip

#112 Intentions

#113 Too Good at Goodbyes

#114 Drowning

#115 I'm the One

#116 Redbone

#117 Under the Influence

#118 Dreams

#119 Someone Like You

#120 Wildest Dreams

#121 Needed Me

#122 Love on the Brain

#123 Happier

#124 ocean eyes

#125 Love Story

#126 Controlla

#127 Mr. Brightside

#128 Money In The Grave

#129 DÁKITI

#130 Umbrella

#131 I Don't Care

#132 Knife Talk

#133 Roll in Peace

#134 No Flockin

#135 All Girls Are the Same

#136 Ballin’

#137 Low Life

#138 What You Know Bout Love

#139 Go Crazy

#140 Ric Flair Drip

#141 Wasted On You

#142 ZEZE

#143 a lot

#144 Hello

#145 One Kiss

#146 Get You

#147 Dried Flower

#148 Meant to Be

#149 24K Magic

#150 Moonlight

#151 Style

#152 Whiskey Glasses

#153 Goodbyes

#154 Sweater Weather

#155 Eastside

#156 Bohemian Rhapsody

#157 no tears left to cry

#158 X

#159 Viva La Vida

#160 Yeah!

#161 Talk

#162 Low Down

#163 Save Your Tears

#164 Look Back at It

#165 Can't Feel My Face

#166 Sure Thing

#167 positions

#168 Easy On Me

#169 When It Rains It Pours

#170 Armed and Dangerous

#171 Swervin

#172 White Iverson

#173 Tití Me Preguntó

#174 Tunnel Vision

#175 Jocelyn Flores

#176 MIA

#177 Not Like Us

#178 This Is What You Came For

#179 Baby

#180 Love Galore

#181 Kill Bill

#182 Wet Dreamz

#183 Bad Habits

#184 BOP

#185 Riptide

#186 Martin & Gina

#187 You Need To Calm Down

#188 When I Was Your Man

#189 Hurricane

#190 Flowers

#191 March Madness

#192 Castle on the Hill

#193 Money Trees

#194 DNA.

#195 She Got the Best of Me

#196 Dior

#197 Yellow

#198 CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!

#199 Pretender

#200 You Belong With Me

#201 Photograph

#202 IDGAF

#203 Without Me (Eminem)

#204 Marvins Room

#205 Mood

#206 Take Me to Church

#207 Don't Let Me Down

#208 Emotionally Scarred

#209 Pink + White

#210 Murder on My Mind

#211 Kacey Talk

#212 Party In the U.S.A.

#213 Taste

#214 Sugar

#215 Walk It Talk It

#216 Sativa

#217 Love Yourself

#218 In da Club

#219 The Way Life Goes

#220 Just the Way You Are

#221 Anti-Hero

#222 High Hopes

#223 The London

#224 In A Minute

#225 Love the Way You Lie

#226 You Proof

#227 Stick Talk

#228 Rolling in the Deep

#229 More than My Hometown

#230 Lean On

#231 Adore You

#232 Laugh Now Cry Later

#233 Don't Stop Believin'

#234 Crazy in Love

#235 Oh Okay

#236 Hotline Bling

#237 Memories

#238 Sorry

#239 Vete

#240 Truth Hurts

#241 Billie Jean

#242 Pop Out

#243 Let Me Love You

#244 I Get the Bag

#245 Thunderstruck

#246 MotorSport

#247 Uptown Funk

#248 Bandit

#249 Can't Hold Us

#250 Smells Like Teen Spirit

#251 7 Years

#252 Butter

#253 INDUSTRY BABY

#254 Thinkin Bout You

#255 3 Headed Goat

#256 Me Porto Bonito

#257 Too Good

#258 Feel It Still

#259 Callaita

#260 Stressed Out

#261 Headlines

#262 The A Team

#263 Gold Digger

#264 The Weekend

#265 Shivers

#266 Silence

#267 BIRDS OF A FEATHER

#268 See You Again (Wiz Khalifa)

#269 Forever After All

#270 LOYALTY.

#271 Look What You Made Me Do

#272 Roses (Imanbek Remix)

#273 Mood Swings

#274 Jimmy Cooks

#275 Kaiju no Hanauta

#276 Work Out

#277 All of Me

#278 Digits

#279 Slide

#280 RAPSTAR

#281 Hold On, We're Going Home

#282 Be Alright

#283 Ni**as in Paris

#284 We Paid

#285 Godzilla

#286 Robbery

#287 Hotel California

#288 Peaches

#289 You Make It Easy

#290 High Fashion

#291 IDOL (アイドル)

#292 Empire State of Mind

#293 Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

#294 Fake Love

#295 Sign of the Times

#296 The Middle

#297 We Found Love

#298 The Real Slim Shady

#299 Beautiful Things

#300 Espresso

#301 Sweet Child O' Mine

#302 Cover Me Up

#303 déjà vu (Olivia Rodrigo)

#304 We Don’t Talk Anymore

#305 Back in Blood

#306 HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY

#307 The Night We Met

#308 Back In Black

#309 Jungle

#310 Dancing With A Stranger

#311 Youngblood

#312 A Bar Song (Tipsy)

#313 Attention

#314 Magnolia

#315 Need To Know

#316 Heaven

#317 Locked Out of Heaven

#318 FEFE

#319 Look Alive

#320 Wonderwall

#321 Love Me

#322 What Lovers Do

#323 7 Summers

#324 In the End

#325 Super Gremlin

#326 Neighbors

#327 Money

#328 Heartless (The Weeknd)

#329 Stay (Zedd)

#330 break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored

#331 bury a friend

#332 Sweet but Psycho

#333 1-800-273-8255

#334 Crew

#335 Sucker

#336 Close Friends

#337 There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

#338 Let Me Love You

#339 Mo Bamba

#340 Body

#341 Check

#342 Leave The Door Open

#343 Levitating

#344 Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1

#345 Halo

#346 No Scrubs

#347 Stay

#348 Before You Go

#349 Broken Clocks

#350 Promiscuous

#351 Baby Shark

#352 Black Beatles

#353 Money Longer

#354 Drankin N Smokin

#355 Pure Cocaine

#356 Happier Than Ever

#357 Counting Stars

#358 idontwannabeyouanymore

#359 Cheap Thrills

#360 Till I Collapse

#361 Another Love

#362 LA CANCIÓN

#363 Marigold

#364 traitor

#365 Heartless (Kanye West)

#366 Whatever It Takes

#367 Moscow Mule

#368 Body Like a Back Road

#369 Set Fire to the Rain

#370 Mine

#371 Payphone

#372 No Limit

#373 Way 2 Sexy

#374 When We Were Young

#375 I Had Some Help

#376 God is a woman

#377 Look At Me!

#378 Something in the Orange

#379 Lose Control

#380 The Worst

#381 Thinkin’ Bout Me

#382 Love Me Like You Do

#383 Stronger

#384 Sold Out Dates

#385 Teenage Fever

#386 Nights

#387 Faded

#388 déjà vu (J. Cole)

#389 Bad at Love

#390 Titanium

#391 Work from Home

#392 Iris

#393 Africa

#394 Wake Me Up

#395 Another One Bites the Dust

#396 Candy Paint

#397 Rain On Me

#398 Erase Your Social

#399 Chicago Freestyle

#400 Juicy

#401 Te Boté

#402 Valuable Pain

#403 A Sky Full of Stars

#404 YOSEMITE

#405 Numb

#406 Diamonds

#407 Mockingbird

#408 All of the Lights

#409 pick up the phone

#410 Wake Up in the Sky

#411 Galway Girl

#412 Kevin's Heart

#413 Stitches

#414 I Hate U

#415

#416 Somebody That I Used to Know

#417 Toosie Slide

#418 Girls Want Girls

#419 F.N

#420 Outside Today

#421 I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

#422 Die With A Smile

#423 Heartless

#424 Poetic Justice

#425 Baby

#426 Bad Bad Bad

#427 Praise The Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta]

#428 Subtitle

#429 10,000 Hours

#430 I Ain't Worried

#431 Hypnotize (2007 Remaster)

#432 Dreams and Nightmares

#433 Rich Flex

#434 Ransom

#435 Lose You To Love Me

#436 Boo'd Up

#437 Ivy

#438 I Want It That Way

#439 Calling My Spirit

#440 Ao To Natsu

#441 Talking to the Moon

#442 Cold Water

#443 Fast Car

#444 Say So

#445 STARGAZING

#446 Slime Belief

#447 Go Flex

#448 Lean Wit Me

#449 Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

#450 Taki Taki

#451 Chandelier

#452 It Ain't Me

#453 Let You Down

#454 Beautiful People

#455 First Day Out

#456 Delicate

#457 Summertime Sadness

#458 changes

#459 APT.

#460 Rockabye

#461 Tequila

#462 For Free

#463 The Less I Know the Better

#464 Space Cadet

#465 Astronaut In The Ocean

#466 Pumped Up Kicks

#467 Danza Kuduro

#468 Sky Walker

#469 Do I Wanna Know?

#470 Moves Like Jagger

#471 Hakujitsu

#472 Ride It

#473 Young, Wild & Free

#474 Girls Need Love

#475 Cash Shit

#476 ROXANNE

#477 cardigan

#478 Lost

#479 I Took a Pill in Ibiza (Seeb Remix)

#480 On Me

#481 See You Again (Tyler, the Creator)

#482 Beer Never Broke My Heart

#483 Hips Don't Lie

#484 Flashing Lights

#485 The Chain

#486 What Do You Mean?

#487 September

#488 Speechless

#489 Blueberry Faygo

#490 Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT & Ratatat]

#491 You Was Right

#492 Cake By the Ocean

#493 Fuck Up Some Commas

#494 bellyache

#495 Me, Myself & I

#496 Woman

#497 Wolves

#498 I'm Yours

#499 Shoota

#500 Fair Trade