Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran's surprise duet at BST Hyde Park goes viral: Watch

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo made her electrifying debut at BST Hyde Park on Friday and dazzled a crowd of nearly 65,000 fans with a powerful 19-song performance and a surprise duet with British icon Ed Sheeran. According to Rolling Stone, the 22-year-old Grammy winner, who will be headlining Glastonbury this Sunday, took to the Great Oak Stage in a shimmering silver sequin-tasselled outfit. She brought energy, emotion, and excitement to London’s iconic summer concert series. Olivia Rodrigo lit up London’s BST Hyde Park with a top track-filled set, surprise guests, and a show-stealing moment with Ed Sheeran.(Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)(Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo’s duet set social media on fire

Olivia Rodrigo was beaming at the crowd and said it was unbelievable that so many attendees had come to see her perform. She further stated that London was her favorite city and the performance in the British capital was her “dream gig”.

While the sun set over Hyde Park, Olivia Rodrigo introduced Sheeran as one of her favorite Brits and one of the “best songwriters of all time”. Together, Sheeran and Rodrigo performed his 2011 debut hit The A Team, trading verses on acoustic guitars in a moment which drew deafening screams from the audience.

Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran praise each other

Ed Sheeran posted an Instagram Reel of the performance, which Rodrigo re-shared. She admitted that The A Team was one of her favorite songs ever. He had captioned his post with heartfelt praise for Rodrigo, saying he was a fan of the musician since he was stupefied after listening to her hit song Drivers License.

“To still be playing that song with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege,” Sheeran had written. The video went viral on social media as the fans adored the two singers together.

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's debut at BST Hyde Park

Olivia Rodrigo delivered hits from her albums SOUR and GUTS, including Traitor, Bad Idea Right, Vampire, Drivers License, and Happier.

Sabrina Carpenter, James Corden, Luke Newton from Bridgerton, and Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend, Louis Partridge, were all in the crowd, rooting for her.

Earlier that day, according to another Music News report, The Last Dinner Party, girl in red, flowerovlove, and BETWEEN FRIENDS killed it on stage. Over at the Rainbow Stage, up-and-comers like Katie Gregson-MacLeod, Caity Baser, and Déyyess were some of the performers.

