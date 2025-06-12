Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend Zack Bia spotted cosying up to Madelyn Cline, sparks romance rumours

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend, DJ and entrepreneur Zack Bia, was spotted getting cosy with actor Madelyn Cline. The two were seen sharing a warm embrace during a public outing in London, sparking speculation about a potential romance. (Also read: Camila Mendes and Madelyn Cline in talks to star in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot) Madelyn Cline was spotted with DJ Zack Bia at an event in London,

Zack Bia and Madelyn Cline spotted

The recent sighting of Zack and Madelyn sharing a cosy moment at a London event has led to speculation about the nature of their relationship. While neither has publicly confirmed a romantic involvement, the affectionate display has certainly caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Fans react

The Internet had a mixed reaction to this pairing. One comment on the Reddit post read, “She could have anyone in the world. What is it about this man that has these gorgeous girls entertaining him?” Another user said, “I don't get it.” A social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Beautiful moment.” Another X user wrote, “Hope they're having a great time there!”

Zack and Madelyn rumoured to be dating in 2021-2022

Despite being spotted together on several occasions, including a dinner outing in Santa Monica and attending a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2021, Zack had clarified that he and Madelyn were not officially dating. In a January 2022 episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast, Zack had stated, "We are not dating. We hang out all the time," emphasising that their connection is more about enjoying each other's company without any formal commitment.

Zack Bia's famous relationships

Madison Beer and Zack Bia were in an on-again, off-again relationship from late 2017 to early 2019. Their romance was marked by public appearances and occasional reconciliations, but it ultimately ended in March 2019.

In 2022, he briefly dated Olivia Rodrigo, a relationship that garnered media attention. Following their breakup, rumours circulated that Olivia's song Vampire was inspired by Zack. However, Zack had denied these claims, stating that their split was amicable and not dramatic enough to inspire a song.

About Madelyn Cline's relationships

Madelyn Cline, best known for her role as Sarah Cameron in Netflix's Outer Banks and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has had her share of public relationships. She was previously in a relationship with her co-star Chase Stokes, which ended in November 2021. Following that, she was briefly linked to Zack in late 2021 and early 2022. In June 2022, she began dating musician Jackson Guthy, and they were seen together at various events. Their relationship was confirmed in a March 2023 Instagram post by Madelyn.