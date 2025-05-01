Nysa Devgan to Olivia Rodrigo: Dress gets a desi twist with dupatta

Fashion is indeed cyclical and the aesthetic of the early 2000s has returned with full force. One trend that became every fashionista’s favourite during the Y2K era was wearing dresses with dupattas. And, it is finally having its moment in fashion again. Recently, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan wore a cowl neck slip dress with a dupatta. While actor-singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a printed dress with a stole exuding feminine vibe, actor Bhumi Pednekar wore a corset gown paired with a dupatta. All ‘90s kids would remember a group of dancers clad in a purple figure-hugging dress with a stole wrapped around their neck, shimmying to Shava Shava. If we found that trend questionable, the style mavens are now proving it elegant. Y2K's dupatta-dress combo is back.

“Dresses with dupatta was an integral part of Indian dressing and extremely popular in ‘60s and ‘70s. The retro fitted kurta, tight churidar and dupatta was a reminiscent of the era . Fashion is cyclical and late ‘90s onwards, there was a resurgence of this trend especially in romantic movies. The dupatta was not only seen in Indian dresses but gowns, too. This trend is always popular because it is feminine and the Indian equivalent to the scarf. It completes a look and adds value,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

For designer Anushree Parekh, the trend reminds her of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the Y2K era. “Wearing shift dresses with thin straps has always been one of my favourite silhouettes! It reminds me of Kareena from the Y2K era, which is now seen on the fashion runways! It’s an investment one should make for their cocktail parties and formal dinners. Adding a dupatta or a thin scarf on the dress makes it more chic and feminine,” she says.

A dupatta adds more novelty to the dress. “It’s a forward-facing approach to occasion wear that aligns with the current move toward statement structure with a strong visual identity,” says designer Supria Munjal.