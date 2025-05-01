Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nysa Devgan to Olivia Rodrigo: Dress gets a desi twist with dupatta

ByAkshay Kaushal
May 01, 2025 04:03 PM IST

A popular fashion trend from the Y2K is witnessing a major resurgence — dupattas, with their understated feminine charm, are adding a desi twist to dresses!

Fashion is indeed cyclical and the aesthetic of the early 2000s has returned with full force. One trend that became every fashionista’s favourite during the Y2K era was wearing dresses with dupattas. And, it is finally having its moment in fashion again. Recently, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan wore a cowl neck slip dress with a dupatta. While actor-singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a printed dress with a stole exuding feminine vibe, actor Bhumi Pednekar wore a corset gown paired with a dupatta. All ‘90s kids would remember a group of dancers clad in a purple figure-hugging dress with a stole wrapped around their neck, shimmying to Shava Shava. If we found that trend questionable, the style mavens are now proving it elegant.

Y2K's dupatta-dress combo is back.
Y2K's dupatta-dress combo is back.

“Dresses with dupatta was an integral part of Indian dressing and extremely popular in ‘60s and ‘70s. The retro fitted kurta, tight churidar and dupatta was a reminiscent of the era . Fashion is cyclical and late ‘90s onwards, there was a resurgence of this trend especially in romantic movies. The dupatta was not only seen in Indian dresses but gowns, too. This trend is always popular because it is feminine and the Indian equivalent to the scarf. It completes a look and adds value,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

For designer Anushree Parekh, the trend reminds her of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the Y2K era. “Wearing shift dresses with thin straps has always been one of my favourite silhouettes! It reminds me of Kareena from the Y2K era, which is now seen on the fashion runways! It’s an investment one should make for their cocktail parties and formal dinners. Adding a dupatta or a thin scarf on the dress makes it more chic and feminine,” she says.

A dupatta adds more novelty to the dress. “It’s a forward-facing approach to occasion wear that aligns with the current move toward statement structure with a strong visual identity,” says designer Supria Munjal.

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Nysa Devgan to Olivia Rodrigo: Dress gets a desi twist with dupatta
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On