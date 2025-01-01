Diljit Dosanjh gives glimpse of massive crowd at Ludhiana concert, jam-packed roads as he ends Dil-Luminati India Tour

Singer Diljit Dosanjh wrapped up the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Ludhiana on Tuesday (December 31). Taking to Instagram, Diljit and his team shared a bunch of videos. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to late Manmohan Singh, talks about tackling tough situations. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh's Ludhiana concert saw a huge crowd.

Diljit shares videos of massive crowd at Ludhiana show

On his Instagram, Diljit gave a peek at the massive crowd grooving to his song at his concert venue in Ludhiana. He captioned the post, "Vibe check kar (do) (smiling face with horns emoji). Happy happy new year folks (heart hands emojis). This is my city (red heart emoji), Ludhiana (heart hands emoji). Dil-Luminati Tour’s grand finale doesn’t get bigger than this (lotus emoji)."

Diljit's team shares video of crowd outside concert venue

TEAM DOSANJH posted a video giving a glimpse of a street in Ludhiana just outside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground, where the concert took place. The two-lane road was completely filled with a huge crowd. Several cars were also seen standing as the crowd walked around them. A few vehicles also tried to pass through. The words on the clip read, "Ludhiana shutdown." The caption read, “Grand finale (house emoji).”

Diljit performed with Muhammad Sadiq

It also posted a clip of Diljit welcoming singer-actor-politician Muhammad Sadiq on stage. Before he made an appearance, Diljit told the crowd, "I'll introduce you to the real OG." Sadiq graced the stage, and Diljit bowed with his head on the ground. They also sang together in matching outfits. The caption read, "Real OG Muhammad Sadiq saab (folded hands emoji). Ludhiana - grand finale of Dil-Luminati Tour year 24."

About Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit began his India tour in Delhi in October last year. He then performed in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. Before Ludhiana, he held his concert in Guwahati on December 29.

About Diljit

Diljit has enthralled music aficionados globally with hit tracks such as Jatt Da Pyaar, Raat Di Gedi, Patiala Peg, Do You Know, 5 Taara, GOAT, Born to Shine and Laembadgini. Over the past few years, Dosanjh has successfully transcended cultural and language barriers to captivate audiences worldwide.

He has also made his mark in movies. He was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila Crew and the Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet 3. His upcoming films include Border 2 and the sequel to No Entry.