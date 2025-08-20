Boney Kapoor regrets not being able to retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry 2: ‘It’s our loss'

In 2019, filmmaker Boney Kapoor announced the sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry. However, he recently revealed that instead of the original trio, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, the sequel will star Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Now, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney has opened up about his regret over not being able to retain the original cast for the sequel. Boney Kapoor says he'll miss Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in No Entry sequel.

Boney Kapoor on changing the entire cast in No Entry 2

Speaking about replacing the entire star cast of No Entry 2, Boney said. “Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. (We’ve changed the entire star cast. So it’s our loss that we couldn’t retain the original cast). We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved.”

He added, “Waqt beet gaya wait karte karte aur aaj hum shayad new setup ke saath koi nayi cheezein usmein…ho sakta hai sab cheezein aur different ho. But maine mauka kho diya. Gaadi aage nikal gayi. Ab ye pachhtaawa hoga ki same setup nahi hai. (Time passed while we kept waiting, and today, with a new setup, maybe things will be… different. But I lost the opportunity. The train has moved on. Now there will always be this regret that the original setup isn’t there). Because Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best guys I have known in the film industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we have moved on, and let’s hope the decision is right.”

About No Entry

No Entry (2005), directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, was a Bollywood comedy blockbuster featuring an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly. The story revolved around extra-marital affairs, mistaken identities and the humorous chaos that ensues when three men – Prem, Kishan and Shekhar – get entangled in a web of lies. With its lighthearted screenplay, hit songs such as Koi Ladki Hai and Ishq Mein, and impeccable comic timing, the film became a huge box-office success.

The sequel, also directed by Anees Bazmee, will feature Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The female cast is yet to be officially confirmed, though reports suggest Tamannaah Bhatia may be part of the film. While there were rumours that Diljit Dosanjh, who was set to be one of the leads, quit due to creative differences, filmmaker Boney told HT, "Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out.” However, it remains uncertain whether he will still be part of the film.