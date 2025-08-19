AR Murugadoss reveals why 'it wasn't easy' to work with Salman Khan in Sikandar: ‘He turns up on set only by 8 pm’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited actioner Sikandar may have failed at the box office, but its director AR Murugadoss has now opened up about his experience of working with the actor. In a recent interview with Valaipechu Voice, the filmmaker spoke about the challenges he faced while collaborating with the superstar. AR Murugadoss talks about his experience working with Salman Khan.

AR Murugadoss on working with Salman Khan

AR Murugadoss revealed that it was not easy working with Salman due to his distinct working style. He said, “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there.”

The filmmaker further recalled how this affected the other actors on set: “If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off.”

AR Murugadoss returned to Bollywood with Sikandar after a nine-year hiatus. His previous Hindi film, Akira, a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Mouna Guru, starred Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. However, it flopped at the box office, earning only ₹43.90 crore against a budget of ₹30 crore.

About Sikandar

The film features Salman Khan as Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a man compelled by personal tragedy to protect three individuals whose lives were changed by his late wife’s gesture—an act that puts him at odds with a vengeful politician. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and eventually tanked at the box office. Made on a reported budget of ₹200 crore, the film earned only ₹184.6 crore worldwide.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle Of Galwan. The much-anticipated war film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. Speaking about the action in the film at a recent Mumbai event, Salman said, “It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I have to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”