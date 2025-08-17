Boney Kapoor poses in his '22-year-old denims, 18-year-old shirt', wows daughter Janhvi Kapoor. See pics

Film producer Boney Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures as he wore his old outfits. Taking to Instagram, Boney posted the photos while posing for the camera inside his home, earning words of praise from his daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Boney Kapoor shared pictures on his Instagram.

Boney Kapoor poses in his two-decade-old clothes

In the photos, Boney posed in his living room near the couch and curtains. He also gave a pose for the camera as he stood on the stairs. In the pictures, Boney wore a printed blue shirt and denims. He also sported a new hairdo.

Sharing the pictures, Boney captioned the post, "22 yrs old altered jeans,18 yrs old shirt, with a fresh haircut (smiley face and smiling face wearing sunglasses emojis)." Reacting to the post, his daughter-actor Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Wow papa (red heart emojis)." A fan said, "This is what Sridevi always wanted. Cuteness overloaded. Her soul must be more than happy wherever she is."

A person wrote, "Seems he has also taken the magical body thinning medicine. But he doesn't look." A comment read, “And the Devi is smiling on her Deva and her beautiful daughters. God bless her girls with success.”"The only word to describe is jhakhaaass (wow)," commented another fan.

About Boney's personal life, career

Boney is the husband of the late Sridevi. They have two daughters--actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Earlier, he was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. They have two children--Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Boney has produced and co-produced many films in the last three decades. They include Mr India, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Loafer, Judaai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Pukar, No Entry, Kyun Ho Gaya Na, Wanted, Milenge Milenge, Mom, Vakeel Saab, Mili and Maidaan, among many others. In 2023, he made his acting film debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

About Janhvi's next film

Fans will see Janhvi with Sidharth Malhotra in Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. Param Sundari will released on August 29.

She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. The film will hit the screens on October 2. Shashank Khaitan has directed it.