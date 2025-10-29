Diljit Dosanjh reveals racist comments he faced when arriving in Australia for Aura tour: ‘Cab driver is here’. Watch

Musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring the world for his latest album AURA. Before his concert in Sydney, he shot behind-the-scenes footage to show a glimpse of what goes on in his live shows. In the video he shared, he revealed the racism he faced while in Australia, with some calling him a ‘cab driver’. Here’s what happened. Diljit Dosanjh shared a video that featured behind-the-scenes of his Sydney concert and time in Australia.

Diljit Dosanjh says he was called ‘Uber driver, 7-11 employee’

Diljit mentioned that when he landed in Australia, the paparazzi clicked pictures of him arriving. However, when they shared the pictures, the comments were filled with racism. He said, “Some agencies reported when I landed in Australia. Someone sent me the comments people were making. People said things like, the new Uber driver is here, or the new 7-11 employee has landed. I’ve seen a lot of these racist comments, but I think the world should be one and there should be no borders.”

The musician-actor added that he does not mind being compared to these people because they contribute to the country's functioning. “I don’t mind being compared to a cab or truck driver. If truck drivers cease to exist, you won’t get bread for your home. I’m not angry, and my love goes out to everyone, even the ones who say things like that about me,” said Diljit. Fans were moved by his statement, with one fan commenting, “200% right.. i worked as Security officer on ur Aura night at Sydney! Woooow Dil jitliya mera!! (You won my heart).” Another wrote, “Respect for you brother.”

After Sydney, Diljit will perform in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.

Recent work

Diljit starred in Sardaar Ji 3 in Punjabi and Detective Sherdil in Hindi this year. He is now shooting for Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. He released the AURA album on October 15 and featured on Jackson Wang’s song Buck. He also sang a song for Kantara Chapter 1.