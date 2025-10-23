Diljit Dosanjh had no starry airs: Kantara Chapter 1 music composer Ajaneesh Loknath on working with him for Rebel song

Even as Rishab Shetty’s Kannada hit Kantara Chapter 1 approaches the ₹800 crore mark worldwide, the film’s music, composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, remains one of its major USPs. Be it Brahmakalasha or Rebel, the music aids in telling the story that Rishab set out to tell. (Also Read: Interview | Ajaneesh Loknath believes Chavundi Daiva helped him compose Kantara Chapter 1 climax's music in 30 minutes) Diljit Dosanjh worked with Rishab Shetty and Ajaneesh Loknath for a song in Kantara Chapter 1.

The Hindi version of the song Rebel from the film featured vocals by Diljit Dosanjh. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajaneesh recalls working with him as an ‘amazing experience’. In fact, Diljit had loved Kantara (2022) and spent time discussing the film with Rishab, the composer says.

How Diljit Dosanjh came to sing Rebel

The Rebel song comes at a key moment in the film when Rishab’s character, Berme, and his clan send a warning of sorts to King Kulashekara, played by Gulshan Devaiah. The promotional video of the song, which racked up close to 10 million views on YouTube, features Diljit in the world of Kantara, being one with the people and fighting for their cause.

“We have screams in the song and grunting noises as a sign of strength that are hard to pull off,” Ajaneesh tells me, adding, “I wanted someone who has the throat to emit it, and I knew some Punjabi singers could do it. When I pitched the idea to Rishab and Hombale Films, they agreed, and we thought Diljit would be the perfect fit for the Hindi version. Diljit knew, while coming on board, what the film was about, and I saw Rishab and him share a nice moment about it.”

Diljit had no starry airs, says Ajaneesh

Back in September, Diljit had shared a glimpse of the recording session on his social media, teasing that he has a ‘personal connection’ to the film that he can’t reveal. He had written, “With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial. Salute to This Guy Man.. Who made The Masterpiece KANTARA. I have a Personal Connection with This film which I can’t tell.. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres..In The End when The song VARAHA ROOPAM Played I cried in so much ecstasy.”

“He never made me feel like he was a star or had any airs. He gave me the space to record the song the way I wanted. He even brought along a harmonium and asked me to teach him the tune. That’s a big gesture, because usually, singers aren’t always that invested,” says Ajaneesh. “And when we heard his voice, Rishab and I turned to each other in awe. We just knew we had what we wanted,” he says, rounding off.

Kantara Chapter 1 is running in theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It will be released in English on October 31.