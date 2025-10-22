Kantara Chapter 1 to release in English on this date; Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film gets crisp runtime

Kantara Chapter 1, which has surpassed the ₹765 crore mark worldwide since its release on October 2, will soon have an English version of the film hitting the screens. Rishab Shetty, who wrote, directed, and starred in the Kannada hit, announced on Wednesday that the latest Kantara film will soon have a worldwide release in English. Know all the details. Rishab Shetty has written, directed and starred in Kantara Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 to get English release

Rishab announced on his social media that Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in English worldwide on October 31. Sharing a new poster from the film, he wrote, “A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter1 English Version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31st. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory.”

The poster reveals that the film, which has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, will be released with a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

A press release from the filmmakers states that this makes Kantara Chapter 1 the first Indian film to have an English-dubbed theatrical release worldwide so close to its original release date. Thrilled fans left comments on the post like, “If Apocalypto made it big in Hollywood, why not Kantara?” and “Great initiative shtree, this how we go head all opportunity available till last option and gain the momentum, all the best release in china, Korean, Spanish also let our Kannada pride continue like this for upcoming projects also.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to Rishab’s 2022 hit Kantara, which introduced the world to the Tulu tradition of Daiva Kola/Bhuta Kola. Set in pre-colonial India, the film tells the story of a tribal man named Berme (Rishab) who fights against the aristocracy in their region for the dignity of his people. Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram also played the lead roles in it. Hombale Films produced it.