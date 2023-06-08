Dipika Chiklia reacts to Om Raut kissing Kriti Sanon at temple: 'She must've never thought of herself as Sita'

Veteran Dipika Chikhlia, has reacted to the controversy which erupted after the filmmaker Om Raut was seen kissing Kriti Sanon goodbye outside Tirupati temple premises. Dipika who immortalised the role of Sita, shared her displeasure with the incident and said that Kriti might have not thought of herself as Sita. Kriti will be seen as Janaki in Om Raut's upcoming Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to book Adipurush tickets for 10,000 underprivileged kids: Report Dipika Chikhlia on Kriti Sanon and Om Raut's kiss controversy

Recently, the makers of Adipurush released the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event in Tirupati. Later, Om Raut and Kriti Sanon were seen at the Lord Venkateswara temple. After seeking blessings, Om Raut was spotted kissing Kriti goodbye, which a section of people on social media did not like.

Talking about it, Dipika Chikhlia told Aajtak.in in Hindi, “I believe this is a big problem with actors of this generation, as they neither get into the character nor understand its emotions. For them, Ramayana must have been just a film. Perhaps they haven't connected with it spiritually. Kriti is an actress of today's generation. In today's era, kissing or hugging someone is considered a sweet gesture. She must have never thought of herself as Sita Ji. It becomes a matter of emotions. I have lived the character of Sita, while today's actresses just consider it a role. After the film or project is over, they don't care anymore.”

“If we about us. No one dared to call us by our names on the set. When we were in our characters, many people would come and touch our feet right on the set. It was a different era. At that time, they didn't see us as actors; they considered us Gods. We couldn't even hug anyone, let alone a kiss. Adipurush actors will get busy with their next projects after the release (of the film) and might forget about their characters. But such a thing never happened to us. We were treated as if we were gods who descended from above and lived in this world. This is why we never did anything that would hurt people's sentiments,” added Dipika.

Dipika played the lead role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Actor Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama. The show was aired on the Doordarshan channel in the late 80s.

Meanwhile, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It will release on June 16.

