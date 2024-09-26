Divya Dutta lashes out at IndiGo after being checked in on cancelled flight, says she faced 'huge harassment' at airport

Actor Divya Dutta had the choices of words for air carrier IndiGo after she claimed she was checked in on a cancelled flight without any notification. The actor seemed to have reached the airport and even posted a video from there, lashing out at the airlines for not helping her. (Also read: Divya Dutta on 30 years in films: Came here thinking I'd wear chiffon sarees, dance in the rain) Divya Dutta shared her experience of a cancelled flight amid Mumbai rains

Divya Dutta's Instagram post

Early on Thursday morning, Divya took to Instagram to share a video, seemingly from the Mumbai airport, where she was standing at the gate. However, the entire area was deserted. The actor said her flight was cancelled but she was not notified. Tagging IndiGo, Divya wrote in the caption, “Thank you for a very horrendous experience in the wee hours! No notification of a cancelled flight..am checked in on a cancelled flight. The flight announcement reflects at the gate!”

Divya added that there was no airline staff to assist her at the gate and that she faced ‘huge harassment’ there. “No staff to assist! Huge harassment at the gate to exit ad no staff from @indigo.6e @indigoairways present...and the high-headed approach to t passengers! My shoot got effected and I am terribly upset,” the caption further read.

What Instagram users said

Divya received support from several Instagram users on her post. “Put this on Twitter and they will respond immediately. They owe you a deep apology,” wrote one. Another added, “What the hell. This is how they treat their clients.”

Mumbai experienced a serious torrent of rain all evening on Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday, owing to which many flights were delayed or grounded. However, as Divya and many other commenters pointed out, the airlines missed out on informing the fliers about the cancellations, which caused problems for many people at the airport.