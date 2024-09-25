Maharashtra rain: IMD issues ‘red’ alert till tomorrow; heavy showers likely in Mumbai, Thane | Weather updates

Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological department (IMD) issuing a ‘red’ alert for extremely heavy rainfall for two days on Wednesday and Thursday. An ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra rains: IMD issues ‘red’ alert till tomorrow; heavy showers likely in Mumbai

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on September 25 and 26, Gujarat region on September 26, and Konkan and Goa till September 26; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra till Thursday and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra till Friday,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

Maharashtra's Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the IMD, a thunderstorm is believed to have formed over the outer northeast of Pune and moved westward toward the city, causing intense rainfall in areas including Magarpatta, Wadgaon Sheri, Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Dhanori, Lohegaon, and Ghorpadi. Even areas such as Pashan, Katraj, Sinhagad Road, Warje, and Kothrud received heavy rainfall.

Shivajinagar recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, the weather department said.

According to an IMD official, a low-pressure system is active in the Bay of Bengal, and the monsoon shear zone is lying in northern Maharashtra, due to which moisture incursion increased in Maharashtra. “This led to increased rainfall in Maharashtra,” the official said.

IMD alert in other states

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Bihar, Gujarat, Marathwada, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic Bay of Bengal, and the northeastern states on Wednesday, predicting very heavy rainfall. A ‘yellow’ alert predicting heavy rainfall has been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The IMD has warned of rain and thunderstorms in the southern states - Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms likely to occur at a few places over North Tamil Nadu; at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area,” the weather department said.

It added that strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over the Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas on Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted light rains during the day in Delhi, which are expected to cool the warm temperature. “A generally cloudy sky would prevail over the city with light rain or drizzle,” the IMD said in its bulletin.