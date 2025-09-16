Mumbai, Manoj Bajpayee is not disappointed that two of his most acclaimed performances in "Joram" and "Sirf Ek Baanda Kaafi Hai" did not find a mention at the National Film Awards as the actor says he does not expect anything for the work he does. Don't expect anything for the work I do: Manoj Bajapyee on 'Joram' not winning Nat award

In "Joram", Bajpayee, a four-time National Award winner, garnered praise from critics and his ardent admirers for his compelling portrayal of Dasru, a tribal man on the run.

He portrayed a lawyer challenging a powerful godman in Sirf Ek…, a film that went on to win the National Award for Best Dialogue.

Asked whether he was heartbroken for not winning the National award for his performances, the actor said he finds it a difficult question to answer.

"I really don't expect anything from the work I do, mainly from award functions. All the awards have been slipping down, losing credibility. So, for that reason all the more, I'm never expecting.

"The one thing that is not going to be forgotten, for anybody will be able to admit that ‘Joram’ is a great film, it's a performance I would love to watch. When I watch it, I feel that that's not me, and that's the feeling that one lives for, and literally one has put a lot of blood and sweat in doing that,” the actor told PTI.

The actor said many of the award functions have changed their stance.

"But this is the way they want to be, I don't complain. If their focus is going to be on me, they say. Who am I to complain about it. It's their award, it's their decision. I have moved on. Usually, I move on after the release of my films,” he said.

Bajpayee was most recently seen in the Netflix movie "Inspector Zende" as well as "Jugnuma: The Fable", which released in theatres last week.

