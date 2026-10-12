Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn scores career-best hit as the crime thriller crosses 313 crore on second Monday

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film crossed the ₹300 crore mark on its tenth day. It has also emerged as the biggest box office success of Ajay's career, giving the actor a new career high.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj.

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Drishyam 3 box office collection by 9 PM

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the crime thriller has collected over ₹313 crore net in India in just 11 days, following another strong weekend in theatres. The film collected ₹4.06 crore net in India on Day 11, taking its total domestic collection to ₹313.06 crore, according to live box office tracking data. The film recorded these numbers across 11,988 shows on Monday.

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Deep Dive How much did Drishyam: The Conclusion earn on day 11? The film collected ₹4.06 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its 11-day domestic net total to ₹313.06 crore. What was Drishyam: The Conclusion's worldwide collection after 10 days? The film had earned about ₹479.8 crore worldwide by day 10, according to the reported box office figures. Why is Drishyam: The Conclusion Ajay Devgn's biggest hit? It overtook Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career. It was also his first film to cross ₹300 crore in India net collections.

{{^usCountry}} The second weekend gave the film another boost. After earning ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, Day 8, collections rose to ₹26.50 crore on Saturday, Day 9, across 14,903 shows. The film added another ₹22.50 crore on Sunday, Day 10, from 14,872 shows. Although Sunday's collection was 15.1% lower than Saturday's, the film still enjoyed a strong weekend and crossed the ₹300 crore mark within ten days of release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second weekend gave the film another boost. After earning ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, Day 8, collections rose to ₹26.50 crore on Saturday, Day 9, across 14,903 shows. The film added another ₹22.50 crore on Sunday, Day 10, from 14,872 shows. Although Sunday's collection was 15.1% lower than Saturday's, the film still enjoyed a strong weekend and crossed the ₹300 crore mark within ten days of release. {{/usCountry}}

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Ajay Devgn scores the biggest hit of his career

The film's box office run has taken Ajay Devgn past his previous career record. Drishyam 3 has overtaken Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become his highest-grossing film so far. It is also the first Ajay-led film to cross ₹300 crore in India net collections.

About Drishyam The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film brings the popular crime thriller franchise to its concluding chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.

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An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off. The mystery may finally be over, but the magic of the first Drishyam remains hard to recreate.”