Mohanlal ‘truly impressed’ with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 as film races past ₹480 crore worldwide: ‘Befitting end’

The Malayalam films have built a loyal following over the years, with Mohanlal's Georgekutty becoming one of cinema's most memorable characters. The Hindi franchise, however, has chosen to take the story forward in its own way rather than follow the Malayalam third instalment. Many viewers even said that the Hindi conclusion was better than the Malayalam version, which released earlier this year.

Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”

There is something special about receiving praise from the actor who first brought a much-loved character to life. Mohanlal , who plays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, watched the Hindi film Drishyam: The Conclusion and shared his appreciation for how the story has been wrapped up. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, has taken a different route from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's response is a significant moment for the team.

Drishyam 3 continues its strong box office run The film's theatrical performance has been just as noteworthy. Drishyam The Conclusion has reportedly earned more than ₹ ₹479.80 crore worldwide, with its India gross collection crossing ₹370.80 crore.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat lead the cast Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, the family man whose ability to outsmart the police has been central to the franchise. Tabu is back as Meera Deshmukh, alongside Shriya Saran as Nandini. The ensemble also features Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the story as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, bringing a new challenge for Vijay. Their face-offs have caught viewers' attention, with many on social media praising Ahlawat's performance and calling him a strong addition to the franchise.

The Hindi franchise steps out of the Malayalam original's shadow The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015 as an adaptation of Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller. The first two films stayed close to the original story, but Drishyam The Conclusion takes a different approach, with an original storyline developed for the Hindi franchise.

Speaking at FICCI Frames, Ajay said, “The original one they did not have Akshay Khanna's character as such but 3 is a completely new script. They are two very different films. The way Abhishek and the writers have worked so hard on the script for the past maybe two years that it really really gives you a high. The way it has shaped up the scripting and the way Abhishek has made the film, I think it has come out fabulous. That’s when we decided that it should be the conclusion.”