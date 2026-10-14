Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn film slows down ahead of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 release, crosses 327 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller has crossed the ₹300 crore mark, emerging as the highest-grossing film of his career. Now that Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is gearing up for a nationwide release tomorrow, the buzz for Drishyam 3 stands significantly low midweek. Let's take a look at the box office performance of Drishyam 3 so far.

Drishyam 3 dips midweek

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: A still from Drishyam 3 with Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat.

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For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 registered the biggest opening of his career. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On the first Saturday, the film collected ₹53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. It is the highest single-day haul of the film so far.

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The first dip started on Monday, when the film collected ₹21 crore, around 65.6% lower than its Sunday figure. The decline continued on Tuesday, when Drishyam 3 earned ₹19.50 crore, and on Wednesday with ₹15.50 crore. The film drew an end to its first week at ₹245.50 crore. The film crossed the ₹300 crore mark within ten days of release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹4.46 crore on its second Wednesday in theatres. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far. This brings the total box office collection for the film to ₹327.96 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 will face significant heat from Rajinikanth's big release Jailer 2. The sequel is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and is set for a massive splash at the box office, aiming to earn a staggering ₹140 crore on its release day itself. By the morning of October 14 (Wednesday), the film's advance bookings had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide for its opening weekend. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 will face significant heat from Rajinikanth's big release Jailer 2. The sequel is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and is set for a massive splash at the box office, aiming to earn a staggering ₹140 crore on its release day itself. By the morning of October 14 (Wednesday), the film's advance bookings had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide for its opening weekend. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo.

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.