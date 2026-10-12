Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn scores career-best hit as the crime thriller crosses ₹313 crore on second Monday
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion released in theatres on October 2 and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film crossed the ₹300 crore mark on its tenth day. It has also emerged as the biggest box office success of Ajay's career, giving the actor a new career high.
[Also read: Mohanlal ‘truly impressed’ with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 as film races past ₹480 crore worldwide]
Drishyam 3 box office collection by 9 PM
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the crime thriller has collected over ₹313 crore net in India in just 11 days, following another strong weekend in theatres. The film collected ₹4.06 crore net in India on Day 11, taking its total domestic collection to ₹313.06 crore, according to live box office tracking data. The film recorded these numbers across 11,988 shows on Monday.
Deep Dive
The second weekend gave the film another boost. After earning ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, Day 8, collections rose to ₹26.50 crore on Saturday, Day 9, across 14,903 shows. The film added another ₹22.50 crore on Sunday, Day 10, from 14,872 shows. Although Sunday's collection was 15.1% lower than Saturday's, the film still enjoyed a strong weekend and crossed the ₹300 crore mark within ten days of release.
Ajay Devgn scores the biggest hit of his career
The film's box office run has taken Ajay Devgn past his previous career record. Drishyam 3 has overtaken Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become his highest-grossing film so far. It is also the first Ajay-led film to cross ₹300 crore in India net collections.
About Drishyam The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film brings the popular crime thriller franchise to its concluding chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.
An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off. The mystery may finally be over, but the magic of the first Drishyam remains hard to recreate.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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