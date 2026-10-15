Drishyam 3 box office collection day 14: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller drops 42% on 2nd Thursday as it crosses 332 crore, eyes 350 crore milestone

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has completed 14 days in theatres, and the film is still holding its ground at the box office. Collections have slowed since its opening week, but the thriller has managed to cross a major milestone in India. With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in theatres today followed by Street Fighter, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli and a few more releases arriving in cinemas on Friday, there will be major competition at the screens.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 14: Ajay Devgn’s film sees 42% dip, can third weekend revive collections?

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected an estimated ₹3.75 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to around ₹332.50 crore. The film recorded nearly 10% occupancy, with 10,797 shows.

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Thursday’s numbers were lower than Wednesday’s ₹5.25 crore, marking a drop of around 42.5%. The decline comes as the film enters its third week, when weekday collections typically begin to dip. Still, having crossed ₹330 crore net in India, the film has built a sizeable lead for itself. Its performance over the third weekend will show whether it can pick up pace again.

If the film performs along these lines, it could collect another ₹20-25 crore net over the weekend. That would take its India net total closer to ₹350 crore. But, there is major competition when it comes to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 which released on October 15 and has already crossed ₹50 crore mark and counting on the opening day.

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About Drishyam 3

{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, watched the Hindi film and shared his appreciation for how the story has been wrapped up. The film took a different route from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's response is a significant moment for the team. Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”

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An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off. The mystery may finally be over, but the magic of the first Drishyam remains hard to recreate.”