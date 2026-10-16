Drishyam 3 box office collection day 15: Ajay Devgn film slows down as Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 craze takes over, film crosses 335 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 15: Drishyam 3 has been affected by the release of Jailer 2, Rajinikanth's big release this year. The Ajay Devgn film had a record-breaking start at the box office upon release earlier this month and has already become one of the biggest successes of the year. Let us see how the film has fared on its 3rd Friday.

Jailer 2 craze takes over the momentum from Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 15: Ajay Devgn leads the thriller.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jailer 2 released in theatres on Thursday and delivered a huge opening for Rajinikanth. On Friday, the film collected above ₹25 crore. On the contrary, Drishyam 3 continued to slip, collecting as low as ₹2.03 crore on Friday. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 registered the biggest opening of his career. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. By the end of first week, the film minted ₹245.50 crore. The film closed its second week at a good note, collecting ₹87.5 crore. This brings the total collection to ₹335.03 crore.

All about Drishyam 3

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015 with the remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller. The film quickly won over audiences and went on to collect around ₹110 crore worldwide, making Vijay Salgaonkar a fan-favourite. Drishyam 2, which arrived in 2022, took the franchise a step further and turned out to be an even bigger hit, grossing nearly ₹342 crore worldwide.