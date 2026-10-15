‘Trimming scenes involving superstar like Mohanlal unnecessary’: Costume designer publicly calls out Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 team; fans agree
Costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen posted all the looks he designed for Mohanlal in Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
Malayalam star Mohanlal played a cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 as the flashy Mathew, much like he did in the first film with Rajinikanth. While the actor appears in the film for only a few minutes, his costume designer, Jishad Shamsudeen, claims he had a larger role in the sequel. Calling out the makers for trimming his scenes, the designer stated that he wouldn’t return for a third part if there was one.
(Also Read: Jailer 2 movie review: 75-year-old Rajinikanth aura farms for 3 hours in a Nelson Dilipkumar film and it is all fans need sometimes)
Mohanlal’s costume designer calls out Jailer 2 makers
Jishad took to his Instagram account on Thursday evening to post a note, along with numerous looks he had put together for Mohanlal’s character Mathew in Jailer 2. “To everyone who loves and supports me: With the release of Jailer 2, I want to share an important update!! Based on what was shot, I was completely confident in our work-even when reduced to a 2-second glimpse in the trailer. But with the film's release, three of Mohanlal Sir's distinct looks were cut entirely, and even that trailer scene was trimmed out,” he wrote.
Deep Dive
The designer then called out the makers for trimming Mohanlal’s scenes, and consequently his work, writing that he wouldn’t be returning if there was a Jailer 3. “From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a Sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me,” he wrote, adding, “I don't stand for favors, profits, crore clubs, or stardom. I stand solely for the fans, lovers of the craft, and Mohanlal Sir. Thank you for always standing by my journey.”
“I was wondering too!! Why so less screen time for lalettan,” commented one fan under the post. “We fans are upset,” wrote another. One comment even read, “You have something that those who are with Mohanlal don't have. The backbone. The elephant didn't know the size of the elephant.” One fan fumed, “Dear Director, if you had no intention of giving Mohanlal a proper role, why invite him for just a 5-second scene?” Numerous others also wondered about Mohanlal’s reduced screen time in Jailer 2.
(Also Read: Jailer 2 details: All about that superstar's massy cameo, meta references and a homage 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada)
Mohanlal in Jailer 2
Mohanlal’s character, Mathew, was introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. Dressed in flashy shirts and sunglasses, he’s shown as a notorious smuggler and Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian’s friend. The second part brings back his character, with the actor getting a key scene during the film’s climax. However, it looks like the actor had more scenes which were trimmed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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