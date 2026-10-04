Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ajay Devgn film continues rampage, crosses 150 crore to beat Awarapan 2, The RajaSaab lifetime

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion is continuing its rampage at the domestic box office for the third day in a row. The crime thriller, which marks the culmination of the Drishyam saga, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark and is poised to storm past the ₹200 crore mark soon.

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rajveer Singh Tomar, an IPS officer, in Drishyam The Conclusion.

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The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion were enough indication that the film was poised for a massive opening weekend. The film registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film. The overall advance booking for the opening weekend exceeded ₹50 crore even before release. Drishyam 3 sold 13 lakh tickets before it released. All of this culminated in a historic opening weekend.

On release day, Drishyam The Conclusion earned a massive ₹62 crore net in India, the fourth-biggest opening by a Hindi film ever. On Saturday, the film dipped a bit, returning figures of ₹53.50 crore. However, it was still enough to take the film past ₹100 crore. On Sunday, the film saw its earnings accelerate. By 5 PM, Drishyam The Conclusion had crossed the ₹150 crore mark, settling in at ₹154 crore net.

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Deep Dive How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the box office on its opening day? Drishyam 3 earned ₹62 crore net on its opening day, marking the fourth-biggest opening by a Hindi film ever. What records has Drishyam 3 broken compared to its predecessors? Drishyam 3 surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessors, beating Drishyam's ₹107 crore and Shaitaan's ₹144 crore in just three days. Why did Drishyam 3 receive strong advance bookings before its release? Drishyam 3 registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film, exceeding ₹50 crore and selling 13 lakh tickets prior to release.

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Drishyam 3’s morning shows saw around 42% occupancy across India, with some tier-2 and tier-3 centres reporting even higher occupancy. This is already among the biggest opening weekends by a Hindi film in history. Drishyam 3 beats Shaitaan, The RajaSaab lifetime hauls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Drishyam 3’s morning shows saw around 42% occupancy across India, with some tier-2 and tier-3 centres reporting even higher occupancy. This is already among the biggest opening weekends by a Hindi film in history. Drishyam 3 beats Shaitaan, The RajaSaab lifetime hauls {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam The Conclusion’s record-breaking opening weekend has allowed it to surpass the lifetime collections of several big films from recent times. It had already beaten Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹107 crore) on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, it had surpassed Prabhas’ The RajaSaab ( ₹138 crore), Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 ( ₹150 crore), and Ajay’s own film, Shaitaan ( ₹144 crore).

Bollywood’s top opening weekends

Drishyam The Conclusion is on course to register one of the biggest opening weekends for a Hindi film at the domestic market. The overall record - Dhurandhar 2’s massive ₹443 crore start - is well beyond its reach, as are the marks set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹286 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹280 crore). But a strong day has helped it break into the top 10, potentially overtaking War ( ₹166 crore) and Sultan ( ₹180 crore). However, surpassing Animal ( ₹202 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹204 crore) may just be out of its grasp.

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All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2.