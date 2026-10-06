Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller crosses 214 crore despite 18% Tuesday drop, now eyes Drishyam 2’s lifetime record

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Drishyam The Conclusion has wasted little time making its mark at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-led thriller has opened to a huge response on October 2nd and, within just five days, has already crossed a number of major milestones. The film is now closing in on the previous franchise record and has also given Ajay the biggest opening day of his career. [Also read:

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5 by 9 PM

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener now eyes Drishyam 2's lifetime record.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned ₹214.63 crore net in India in its first five days. The film got off to a strong start on Friday, opening with ₹62 crore at the domestic box office. While collections slipped to ₹53.50 crore on Saturday, the dip was followed by a healthy Sunday recovery, with the film bringing in ₹61 crore and recording 56% occupancy. The strong weekend gave Drishyam 3 a solid foundation before the usual weekday slowdown kicked in.

Monday saw the unexpected drop, with the film collecting ₹21 crore, around 65.6% lower than its Sunday figure. The decline continued on Tuesday, when Drishyam 3 earned ₹17.13 crore at 22% occupancy but approximately 18.4% dip from Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Even with the weekday slowdown, Drishyam 3 has already earned more than double the lifetime collection of the original Drishyam, which ended its theatrical run at ₹102.75 crore. More importantly, the third installment is now just around ₹30 crore short of Drishyam 2, which collected ₹239.67 crore net in India. If it manages to maintain a steady run through the week, Drishyam 3 could soon overtake its predecessor and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opening yet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even with the weekday slowdown, Drishyam 3 has already earned more than double the lifetime collection of the original Drishyam, which ended its theatrical run at ₹102.75 crore. More importantly, the third installment is now just around ₹30 crore short of Drishyam 2, which collected ₹239.67 crore net in India. If it manages to maintain a steady run through the week, Drishyam 3 could soon overtake its predecessor and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opening yet {{/usCountry}}

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The film has given Ajay Devgn a new career-best opening. Drishyam 3 earned ₹62 crore net on its first day, beating the ₹43.50 crore opening of Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty-directorial ended its theatrical run at ₹247.86 crore, while Raid 2 collected ₹173.44 crore. Drishyam 3 has already moved into that territory in just five days, with its final total still to come.

Drishyam 3 now has Tanhaji in sight

The bigger target now is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 historical drama remains Ajay's highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of ₹279.59 crore in net collection. Drishyam 3 still needs to cover a considerable distance to get there, but its first five days have given it a strong start. What happens over the week will be crucial.

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About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav star in the film, which features an ending different from the Malayalam counterpart directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal.