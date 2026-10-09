...
...
Next Story

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn film stays steady as it enters second week, crosses 257 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: The investigative thriller also stars Tabu, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Saran.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 22:19:30 IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Drishyam 3 is emerging as one of the biggest success stories of the year. The Ajay Devgn film saw a bumper opening at the box office and crossed the 200 crore mark in five days. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of several hits, including Karuppu, Sikandar and Awarapan 2. Although the film witnessed an expected drop in collections on Monday, it has not slowed down its box-office run.

Drishyam 3 box office report

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: It is a sequel to the 2022 film starring Ajay Devgn. (HT_PRINT)
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: It is a sequel to the 2022 film starring Ajay Devgn. (HT_PRINT)

Drishyam 3 scored a huge first week in theatres. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect 27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect 66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On Saturday, the film collected 53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in 61 crore. By the end of first week, the film had collected 245.50 crore.

The latest update now states that Drishyam 3 has collected 11.73 crore by 10 PM. This takes its total India net collection to 257.23 crore. Drishyam 3 has already crossed the lifetime haul of its predecessor Drishyam 2, which stood at 239.67 crore. It is now eyeing to surpass the collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 historical drama remains Ajay's highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of 279.59 crore in net collection.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

ajay devgndrishyam
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn film stays steady as it enters second week, crosses ₹257 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks