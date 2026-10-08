Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn film nears ₹250 crore mark in first week, beats Drishyam 2 lifetime haul

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: It is Drishyam 3 fever at the box office. After a bumper opening at the box office, Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller witnessed an expected drop in collections on Monday. But the film remained rock steady during the week, and crossed the ₹200 crore mark in five days of release. As the film closes on its first week, let us take a look at its box office performance. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the film.

Drishyam 3 week 1 report card For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 registered the biggest opening of his career. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On Saturday, the film collected ₹53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore.

The first dip started on Monday, when the film collected ₹21 crore, around 65.6% lower than its Sunday figure. The decline continued on Tuesday, when Drishyam 3 earned ₹19.50 crore, and on Wednesday with ₹15.50 crore. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Drishyam 3 collected ₹13 crore. This brings the total net collection to ₹245.50 crore. Drishyam 3 has now surpassed the lifetime haul of Drishyam 2, which had collected ₹239.67 crore net in India.

It is now eyeing the record set by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 historical drama remains Ajay's highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of ₹279.59 crore in net collection.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo.

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015 with the remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller. The film quickly won over audiences and went on to collect around ₹110 crore worldwide, making Vijay Salgaonkar a fan-favourite. Drishyam 2, which arrived in 2022, took the franchise a step further and turned out to be an even bigger hit, grossing nearly ₹342 crore worldwide.