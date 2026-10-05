Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak's wife Shivaleeka Oberoi tears up seeing thank you note for her in end credits: ‘I believed in you’

Drishyam 3 is on a rampage at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has managed to cross the ₹175 crore mark in 3 days, and is now poised to cross the ₹200 crore mark today! The thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who is receiving praise for handling the story with great skill and concluding it well. Now, Abhishek's wife, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi has shared a video of her watching the film in a theatre.

Shivaleeka gets emotional

Shivaleeka Oberoi is celebrating the success of Drishyam 3.

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In the video shared on Instagram, Shivaleeka was emotional seeing that her husband had penned a thank you note for her in the end credits of the film, crediting her for her support throughout the journey. She shared a heartfelt note in the caption and wrote, “I teared up when I saw this on the big screen. And judging by the messages I’ve been getting, I’m clearly not the only one who thought this was pretty special.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating. {{/usCountry}}

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Today, watching the world celebrate what you created makes every bit of it feel worth it. And sometimes I look at Aarika and think..how lucky is she going to feel one day knowing her father directed Drishyam. So incredibly proud to be your wife!"

About their relationship

Earlier this year in April, Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi celebrated the arrival of their baby girl. Their post read, “In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl. Blessed parents — Shivaleeka & Abhishek.” The caption added, “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.”

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Abhishek and Shivaleeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2023. They met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz (2020), which was directed by Abhishek.

All about Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar for one final time. The film also marks the return of Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new entrants to the cast.

The film, presented by Star Studio18, and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek, released in theatres on October 2.