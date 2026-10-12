Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film beats Border 2's lifetime haul in just 10 days

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office performance day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2026 so far. The crime thriller, billed as the final instalment in the Drishyam franchise, has crossed the ₹450 crore mark worldwide within 10 days of its release. Despite a slowdown during the week, the film has maintained a strong run and is closing in on the ₹500 crore milestone. It has also secured the position of the second-highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office performance

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn leads the thriller.

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According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹176.50 crore net in India over its opening weekend, securing one of the biggest starts for a Hindi film. It recorded the seventh-highest opening weekend for a Hindi release, coming close to the figures posted by Sultan while surpassing the opening-weekend collections of War and Tiger 3. The film continued to draw audiences through the weekdays, with its collections witnessing only moderate declines. After wrapping up its first week with ₹245 crore net in India, the Abhishek Pathak directorial began its second week on a strong note, earning ₹14.50 crore on Friday.

The thriller then added ₹49 crore over its second weekend, taking its domestic net collection to ₹309 crore. Its overseas performance has been relatively more restrained, although the film has continued to register steady business in international markets. Trade sources indicate that it collected ₹6 crore on its 10th day, pushing its overseas gross earnings to ₹109 crore. With these figures, Drishyam The Conclusion has taken its worldwide gross collection to ₹479 crore, bringing it within touching distance of the ₹500 crore mark.

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion has not only become the highest-grosser of his career, but has also positioned itself as the second highest-grossing film of 2026 so far. The film surpassed the lifetime hauls of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 ( ₹450 crore worldwide) and Hanuman Ansh ( ₹435 crore worldwide). It is now only behind Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge ( ₹1813 crore worldwide). About Drishyam The Conclusion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion has not only become the highest-grosser of his career, but has also positioned itself as the second highest-grossing film of 2026 so far. The film surpassed the lifetime hauls of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 ( ₹450 crore worldwide) and Hanuman Ansh ( ₹435 crore worldwide). It is now only behind Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge ( ₹1813 crore worldwide). About Drishyam The Conclusion {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo.

The story picks up six months after the events of Drishyam 2, with Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family—wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), and daughters Anju and Anu—living under the shadow of the past murder case, waiting for the legal file to permanently close. Officer Rajveer reopens the cold case with fresh intent, targeting the local police station where Sam's body was hidden beneath the foundation years ago, hunting for fresh DNA or physical proof. The movie culminates in a high-stakes ego clash and courtroom/investigative showdown between Vijay and Rajveer, bringing a definitive stop to the franchise.