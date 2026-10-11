Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film refuses to slow down, crosses ₹300 crore mark

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn has a winner in Drishyam 3, which has now crossed the ₹300 crore mark within 10 days of release. The thriller film has struck a chord with the audience, given many were excited to see how the makers would conclude the final chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar's defense. After opening to positive reviews, the film saw a bumper start at the box office. It saw some dip during the weekdays, but has managed to pick up on the weekend again. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn stars as Vijay Salgaonkar. (HT_PRINT)

Drishyam 3 crosses ₹ 300 crore in India or Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 registered the biggest opening of his career. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On Saturday, the film collected ₹53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore.

The first dip started on Monday, when the film collected ₹21 crore, around 65.6% lower than its Sunday figure. The decline continued on Tuesday, when Drishyam 3 earned ₹19.50 crore, and on Wednesday with ₹15.50 crore. The film drew an end to its first week at ₹245.50 crore. It picked up again on its second Saturday, collecting ₹26.50 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 managed to collect ₹23 crore. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹309.50 crore.

Drishyam 3 has already crossed the lifetime haul of Drishyam 2, as well as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, to emerge as his highest-grossing release.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo.

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.