Ektaa Kapoor defends Akshay Kumar for doing 4 films a year: ‘For industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly’

Ektaa shared a picture of Akshay chatting with her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, and shared a long note in the caption. She began, “The time has come for me to say my thank yous… This picture of Dad and Akshay Sir reminds me exactly of what discipline can do. They are so similar that every time I talk to Akshay Sir, I feel like I’m talking to my Dad…Their discipline & their belief in the producer’s conviction, along with deep trust and respect is just wonderful!”

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is basking in the success of Bhooth Bangla . The horror-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, has been performing well at the box office. Ektaa took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Akshay for trusting her and to praise his dedication as an actor. She compared him with the likes of Jeetendra and Dharmendra, hailing their prolific work ethic.

‘Because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished’ She continued, “These two men are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency. Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry… For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance. The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated. So, every time someone asks, “Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?” know it’s because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished.”

“In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward! Love you, Guruji! @akshaykumar,” she concluded.

About Bhooth Bangla Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film opened to positive reviews also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. The film has crossed ₹230 crore worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa.