For Esha Deol, seeing her name on a film poster is always special, but her upcoming film Pratap has made the moment even more emotional. The actor will be credited as Esha Dharmendra Deol for the first time, with her late father Dharmendra's name appearing alongside hers. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Esha shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing how much the moment means to her.

Esha Deol pens note about being credited as ‘Esha Dharmendra Deol’

Esha Deol is over the moon as her upcoming movie credits her as Esha Dharmendra Deol.

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On Monday, Esha took to Instagram to share pictures of her film posters displayed on billboards across the city. Alongside the pictures, she penned a note that read, "My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa’s name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional, personal & overwhelming. With Papa’s blessings, here I am. 🪽🥹♥️ 24 years in the film industry & counting."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you’ve given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you’ve given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family." {{/usCountry}}

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Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, aged 89, leaving behind a legacy spanning more than six decades and over 300 films. Several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, paid tribute to the veteran star following his demise.

In January this year, Sunny Deol also paid a special tribute to his father through the opening credits of Border 2. Instead of his usual screen credit, he was introduced as 'Sunny Deol (Dharmendra ji ka beta)' (Dharmendra's son). The gesture moved audiences, as Sunny chose to acknowledge his identity as Dharmendra's son on the big screen. He also became emotional while talking about the tribute, saying that he would always remain his father's son.

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About Esha Deol's upcoming film

Directed by Sachin Saraf and backed by Pradeep Rangwani, Pratap is an action thriller starring Amit Sadh, Esha Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas, Milind Gunaji and Dushyant Wagh in key roles.

The story follows Pratap Ranade, a decorated encounter specialist whose world turns upside down after a video of him is leaked. Framed for murder by the very system he once served, he goes on the run to evade his former police colleagues and expose a deep-rooted state conspiracy linked to his past record. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.