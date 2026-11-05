Rohini Hattangady recalls Dharmendra asking her to wear more makeup as she looked too young to play his mother

Actor Rohini Hattangady has played mothers to several superstars on screen despite being younger than them. She played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in Agneepath and Shahenshah, and also shared screen space with Dharmendra as his mother in Humse Na Takrana. In a recent interview with India Today, Rohini recalled how Dharmendra once asked her to wear more make-up because he felt she looked too young to play his mother. Rohini Hattangady recalls working with Dharmendra.

Rohini Hattangady recalls playing Dharmendra's mother in Humse Na Takrana Rohini spoke about being cast in older roles and said, "It never affected me because when I do a role, it's a role for me. You are doing a character. Main sochti nahi hoon ki yeh bada hai, yeh chhota hai (I was never bothered if the part is that of an elder or younger woman). I'll always act according to my character."

While Rohini said Amitabh Bachchan was comfortable with her casting, she recalled an amusing first meeting with Dharmendra on the sets of Humse Na Takrana. During the shoot in Ooty, she went to greet the actor on the first day. Soon after she settled into her chair, her make-up artist rushed over with an unexpected request.

She recalled, "My make-up man came and started working extensively on me. I asked him what he was doing, and why we were still not done. He sheepishly informed me that I was told to put on more make-up because Dharam ji was saying that I was looking young. I wondered how much make-up I would need, and how much white hair we would need? And what am I supposed to do because I am young?" she recalled, laughing.

About Humse Na Takrana Directed by Deepak Bahry, the 1990 action drama Humse Na Takrana starred Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Anita Raj and Amrish Puri in lead roles. Rohini Hattangady played Dharmendra's mother in the film. Born in 1951, Rohini was just 39 when she played the role in the movie, while Dharmendra was 55 at the time.