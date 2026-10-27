Esha Deol names father Dharmendra as her idea of a perfect husband , talks about family's support during ups and downs of life
At the trailer launch for her upcoming film Pratap, Esha Deol said family members should support one another through life’s difficulties.
Actor Esha Deol is set to make her theatrical comeback with Pratap. At the film’s trailer launch on Monday, Esha spoke about the importance of family, particularly during life’s ups and downs. She also revealed whom she considers the ideal husband in Bollywood, naming her father, the late actor Dharmendra.
Esha Deol says Dharmendra was a perfect husband
During the event, Esha was asked about the role a wife plays in supporting her husband through difficult times. She said, “In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God given – our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves, or our parents chose them for us, if it is arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other.”
When asked who she considered the perfect husband in Bollywood, Esha said, “Maine kareebi se sirf papa ko dekha hai as a father and husband so I would say Dharam ji” (I have closely seen only my father in the roles of a father and a husband, so I would say Dharam ji).
Dharmendra’s family and marriages
Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before making his debut in films. The couple had four children: sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, both actors, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta, who have largely stayed away from the film industry.
Dharmendra later fell in love with actor Hema Malini, whom he first met while working on the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen pairing in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Dream Girl became popular, and they married in 1980. Dharmendra remained married to Prakash Kaur. He and Hema Malini have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence, weeks before his 90th birthday. The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in October after experiencing breathlessness. He remained under medical care for several weeks before being discharged on November 12 to continue his treatment at home.
About Esha Deol’s upcoming film
Esha will next be seen in Pratap, directed by Sachin Saraf. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji, among others.
The film follows a decorated encounter specialist who is imprisoned for murder. His subsequent journey of self-discovery reveals that his arrest is an act of retribution linked to his past.
Backed by Pradeep Raghwani and presented by UV Films, Pratap is scheduled to release on November 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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