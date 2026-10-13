In 1973, Bollywood's top stars like Dharmendra rejected this movie; the film became a blockbuster that helped revive a struggling actor's career
Dharmendra and other stars of Bollywood in the 70s rejected an action packed role, which went on to make Bollywood's Angry Young Man era.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's rise to superstardom began with a film that several established actors had turned down. When Prakash Mehra was casting Zanjeer in 1973, he approached some of Hindi cinema's biggest names, including Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar and Rajesh Khanna. Raaj Kumar was also reportedly considered for the role. Eventually, it was Amitabh, who was struggling to score a box-office hit, who landed the part of Inspector Vijay Khanna. The film became a turning point in his career and introduced audiences to a hero who was very different from the romantic leads dominating Bollywood at the time.
Dharmendra was the first choice
Dharmendra was among the first actors associated with Zanjeer. He had reportedly bought the story from Salim Khan for ₹2,500, with plans to star in it. The project was expected to be a joint production involving his brother Ajit and Prakash Mehra, even before Salim and Javed Akhtar had developed the screenplay.
However, a fallout between Ajit and Prakash reportedly led Dharmendra to step away from the project. The script eventually returned to Prakash, who was left looking for a leading man. Reports have also suggested that Dilip Kumar was offered the role but declined it.
Rajesh Khanna was another name linked to the film. He was at the peak of his popularity in the early 1970s, having won audiences over with his romantic roles. Zanjeer, however, called for a very different kind of performance. Its brooding protagonist offered little of the charm and romance associated with his screen image, and the role eventually went to someone else.
Amitabh Bachchan gets the role
By 1973, Amitabh had spent a few years trying to find his footing in the film industry. He made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969 and earned recognition for his performance in Anand in 1971. But success as a leading man remained elusive, and his string of box-office failures had made him a risky choice for filmmakers.
Salim-Javed, however, were convinced that Amitabh had the qualities needed for the role. With several established stars having passed on the project, the writers pushed for the relatively untested actor. In an interview with India Today in 2022, Javed recalled just how difficult it had been to find someone willing to take on the film.
“Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji, but for some reason, he later refused to work on it. Prakash Mehra now had a script but not a leading man. He was also producing a film for the first time since he had only directed before that. He went from actor to actor to offer the role. Some of them are not in this world, while some of them are. Everybody refused to do this film," he said.
The writers believed the actor could bring the right mix of intensity and anger to Inspector Vijay Khanna. His performance in a fight sequence in Bombay to Goa had reportedly caught their attention, convincing them that he could handle the physical demands of the role. His tall frame, deep voice and ability to convey frustration without saying much made him stand out.
Pran, who had already been cast as Sher Khan in Zanjeer, also reportedly supported the actor's casting. With the writer backing the actor and other options running out, Prakash decided to take a chance on him. It was a gamble that would pay off in a way few could have anticipated.
Zanjeer turned Amitabh Bachchan into a star
Released on May 11, 1973, Zanjeer took time to build momentum, but audience interest grew as word of mouth spread. Amitabh's performance as a troubled, uncompromising police officer struck a chord with viewers who were ready for something different from the usual romantic hero. The film became a major box-office success and established him as a leading man in Hindi cinema.
It also helped create the Angry Young Man image that would become synonymous with him through the 1970s. Made on a reported budget of around ₹90 lakh, Zanjeer went on to collect approximately ₹3 crore net at the domestic box office.
What was Zanjeer about?
The film followed Inspector Vijay Khanna, a police officer whose life is shaped by a childhood tragedy. After witnessing his parents' murder, Vijay grew up carrying anger that never quite leaves him. As an adult, he was determined to bring criminals to justice, even when it meant taking on powerful people who believed they were above the law. Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan, Bindu, Om Prakash and Iftekhar were in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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