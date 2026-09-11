‘It’s an Agneepath’: Tusshar Kapoor on pressure of being Jeetendra’s son
Tusshar Kapoor reflects on his journey in Bollywood, noting that while being Jeetendra's son provided initial opportunities but it also came with scrutiny.
Tusshar Kapoor has carved his own path in the film industry, but the actor admits that being the son of a well-known star came with its own set of challenges. In a recent interaction, he shared that being Jeetendra’s son meant people expected a lot from him when he entered the industry, and that it sometimes felt like a agneepath.
'I had a tough time'
Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, “When you are from a film family, an accomplished star’s son, you know, son of an accomplished star, I mean, then there is an expectation, especially within the film industry or within the trade, where no matter how much you do, the glass is always considered half empty rather than half full. So you have to always surpass yourself. So initially, of course, I had a tough time, you know, trying to ignore the noise that comes with being a star’s son. It’s not a red carpet for sure. Of course, there’s a huge battalion of pull-downers who were waiting for you to fall.”
'It’s an agneepath in a sense'
However, Tusshar admitted that coming from a film family helps star kids bag their first film, but thereafter, they have to prove themselves. He said, “So yes, it’s an Agneepath in a sense but one has to be grateful that, you know, getting your first film is easier when you are from a family that belongs to the film fraternity. You get your first break. But us film ko complete karna, us film ko logon ke saamne tak lana, aur film ka chalna, woh aapke haath mein nahin hai (But to complete that film, to bring it front of people, and for that film to work at the box office, these thing are not in your hand). So that’s the only advantage we have with all these disadvantages; that’s the only advantage we have: that you get a break. You are more accessible to people who want to launch star sons.”
About Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor is the son of actors Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. His elder sister is legendary television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, which also starred Kareena Kapoor. He went on to do films like Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Kucch To Hai and others.
Tusshar made a special place in audiences’ hearts with his role in Golmaal in 2006. The film went on to become a hit franchise. He is currently gearing up for Golmaal 5.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.