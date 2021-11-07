Ekta Kapoor says she was not allowed on sets of Jeetendra’s films: ‘I could attack his heroines’

Producer Ekta Kapoor said that as a child, she was ‘very possessive’ about her father, veteran actor Jeetendra. The two appeared together on the Diwali-special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday.

Ekta told host Kapil Sharma, “I was very possessive about papa. Main papa ko kisi ke saath shooting karne nahi deti thi (I used to not let him shoot with anyone).” She revealed that she would get so ‘jealous’ that she could ‘attack his heroines’.

“They used to not let me go on his set because I could attack his heroines. I was so jealous, ki mere papa ke saath koi kaam nahi karega. Mere father ke saath koi baat kare mujhe bilkul achcha nahi lagta tha (that no one should work with my father. Even if someone else spoke to my father, I did not like it at all),” she said.

Jeetendra, who has been working in the film industry for more than five decades, got his first success in Farz (1967). He has since starred in films such as Nagin (1976), Dharam Veer (1977), Himmatwala (1983) Tohfa (1984) and Thanedaar (1990). He was known for his energetic dance moves and all-white outfits. He was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Mahabharat Aur Barbareek (2013).

Last year, Jeetendra made his digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Baarish, produced by Ekta. He made a special appearance in the show.

Talking about his comeback, Jeetendra told PTI, “It felt great to get back on screen. I wanted to discover and experience the style of this medium. Right from the start, I’ve been a camera-friendly person, so coming back in front of the camera was easy. It did take a while to get comfortable with the high-tech working methods but once I got the graph, it was smooth sailing.”