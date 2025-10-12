Esha Deol pens sweet birthday wish for ex-husband Bharat Takhtani: ‘Dada to my babies, stay happy’

In a heartwarming gesture that has caught the attention of fans, Bollywood actor Esha Deol extended a sweet birthday wish to her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. The former couple, who parted ways in 2024 after more than a decade of marriage, have continued to share an amicable bond, often seen prioritising their children and family ties over personal differences. Esha Deol shares a birthday post for ex-husband Bharat Takhtani.

Esha Deol’s birthday wish for Bharat Takhtani

On Sunday, Esha took to Instagram to share a photo of Bharat posing for the camera in style. Alongside the picture, she penned a heartfelt caption expressing her good wishes for him on his special day. She wrote, “Happy birthday Dada to my babies. Stay happy, healthy and blessed ❤️🧿.”

Esha Deol wishes ex-husband Bharat Takhtani on his birthday.

Just a week ago, Esha and Bharat were also seen reuniting for a ‘family dinner’, where Bharat posted a selfie featuring Esha and her sister at a restaurant, a moment that reflected their continued cordial relationship.

About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha, daughter of veteran stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Bharat in 2012. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in 2017, followed by their second daughter, Miraya, in 2019. After 11 years of marriage, they decided to separate, announcing the news through a joint statement in February 2024. The statement read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will continue to be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected.”

Bharat Takhtani’s new relationship

In August 2025, Bharat confirmed his new relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. Both shared pictures from their time together in Spain, making their relationship Instagram official. Bharat captioned one of the posts, “Welcome to the family,” and added the hashtag #itsofficial. Despite moving on in their personal lives, Esha and Bharat’s continue to co-parent their daughters.