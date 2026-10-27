Even Vidyut Jammwal has seen those parody videos about his message for Tiger Shroff fans, laughs at internet's creativity

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal’s remarks on the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff have now inspired an AI-generated meme featuring Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. The video, shared after Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid, left social media users in splits, with Vidyut himself reacting to it.

Vidyut Jammwal reacts to his remark turning into a meme

Vidyut Jammwal reacts to his words turning into a meme after Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid.

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On Monday, Instagram page The Football Pod shared an AI-generated video of Hansi Flick appearing to say Vidyut’s words: “Kisko toh bhagna chahiye tha, kisiko toh pakadna chahiye tha nhi? I love you, I am your biggest fan, what is this guys? Hum log karte hain aap log bhi toh kuch karo yaar” (Someone should have run, someone should have tried to catch him, right? ‘I love you, I’m your biggest fan’ — what is this, guys? We do so much for you; you should do something for us too).

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared after Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou on October 25. Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid, while Raphinha netted Barcelona’s only goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared after Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou on October 25. Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid, while Raphinha netted Barcelona’s only goal. {{/usCountry}}

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The video was captioned, “Hansi Flick post-match team talk.” Vidyut reacted to the clip with a laughing comment: “Hahahahahha.”

Vidyut Jammwal reacts to parody videos about his message to Tiger Shroff.

The meme also amused social media users, several of whom praised the use of AI. One comment read, “best use of AI”, while another user wrote, “this reel made me laugh while I was crying.” Other comments included, “100% accuracy” and “this is so funny”. One user also wrote, “Vidyut Jammwal is new in the list after Ravi Kishan.”

Vidyut Jammwal’s remarks that inspired the meme

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Last week, after three gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle as he returned home from a football match, Vidyut reacted with a video message. He called Tiger the most fearless man he knew but questioned why the fans present at the scene had not chased the attackers.

He said, “Jo itne saare fans the vahan, Kisi ko toh bhagna chahiye tha, kisi ko toh pakadna chahiye tha nhi? I love you, I am your biggest fan, what is this, guys? Hum log karte hain, aap bhi toh karo na (Someone should have run, someone should have tried to catch him, right? ‘I love you, I’m your biggest fan’ — what is this, guys? We do so much for you; you should do something for us too).”

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The video was later parodied by many content creators, poking fun at Vidyut's expectations of regular people.

Vidyut also urged Tiger to continue listening to the Bajrang Baan and questioned the security arrangements, calling on Mumbai Police to ensure such incidents did not happen again.

Tiger escaped with minor abrasions, while his driver and a bystander sustained bullet wounds and were taken to hospital. According to reports, Tiger took over the driving after his driver was injured and drove away from the scene.

About Vidyut Jammwal’s recent work

Vidyut recently made his Hollywood debut in Kitao Sakurai’s martial arts film Street Fighter, based on Capcom’s video game series of the same name. The film also features Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, Orville Peck, Don Lee, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jason Momoa. Vidyut plays Dhalsim in the film.