Tiger Shroff firing incident: All Stars Football Club suspends Sunday sessions, seeks authorities’ advice

After shots were fired at Tiger Shroff outside All Stars Football Club in Juhu on October 18, the incident left the Hindi film industry in shock. Following the firing, the club, which is frequented by Tiger and other celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, has put its Sunday football sessions on hold until further notice. The club's owner, Bunty Walia, confirmed the development and said activities would resume once adequate security protocols are in place. Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff outside All Stars Football Club.

All Stars Football Club suspends Sunday sessions According to a report by News18, the club cancelled the practice session scheduled for October 25. The report also stated that Walia had put all upcoming activities on hold until adequate security arrangements were made. The owner said he was seeking advice from the authorities before resuming any events.

When asked whether reports about the cancellation of the Sunday sessions were true, Walia told the publication, “Yes, for the time being, until we get the security protocols in place.”

Tiger Shroff's shooting incident The firing incident took place on October 18 when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving the football ground in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor escaped the firing unharmed, but his driver and another person sustained bullet injuries. Tiger did not suffer any bullet wounds but sustained burn injuries to his skin, which were later shown in a video released by his team.

Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the incident. A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

In their first statement after the attack, Tiger Shroff's team warned of legal action over AI-generated videos and false claims circulating online.

"It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

Urging restraint, the team emphasised, “We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain."

The statement further added, “Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible.”Tiger himself has not commented on the incident on any platform.