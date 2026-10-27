Attack on Tiger Shroff: Shooters were asked to recce Emraan Hashmi's house as well, says Mumbai police

The Mumbai police crime branch, which is probing the October 18 attack by gunmen on actor Tiger Shroff, has found that the assailants were asked to conduct a reconnaissance at the residence of actor Emraan Hashmi, but were unable to do so as they could not locate Hashmi’s house. Police said the assailants also conducted reconnaissance at the residences of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan before targeting Shroff. (AFP)

Investigators said that prior to the attack on Shroff, the assailants conducted a recce at the houses of actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

“Salman has always been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This time, they conducted a recce at the house of actor Aamir Khan as well, though they did not know that he has shifted to south Mumbai and hence, could not find him,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Police custody of 4 accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case extended till October 28, cops to verify phone data

The assailants were subsequently asked to recce Hashmi’s residence, but they could not find his house despite local enquiries and told their handlers about it. “Later, they decided to target Tiger Shroff after seeing his reels on social media and gathering that he visited the Pushpa Narsee ground in Juhu every Sunday to play football,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police Rajtilak Roushan did not revert to messages from HT seeking comments on the matter.

Four accused remanded in police custody On Monday, four accused who were arrested from Sonipat in Haryana – Radha Verma, 21, Babita Rao, 21, Kunal Jaminsingh, 21, and Sumit Saroliya, 19 – were produced before the Esplanade court and remanded in police custody till October 28.

The police told the court that they had supplied weapons to the shooters.

Among the four, Kunal Jamsingh was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Bishnoi gang who claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff. Jamshingh gave a pistol to Radha Verma, after which she and Babita Rao met one of the alleged shooters, Rehan Ansari, in Dadar on October 17 and handed him the pistol.

Also read: Attack on Tiger Shroff: 11th accused sent to police custody till Oct 31

The shooters were directed to return the weapon after carrying out the attack on Shorff and told that the weapon would be picked up swiftly, the police told the court.

While Shroff narrowly escaped gunshot injuries, his driver and a blogger were hit by bullets. In all, 11 accused have been arrested till date.