Tiger Shroff sells Mumbai apartment in Rustomjee Paramount for ₹9 crore

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for ₹9 crore, according to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for ₹9 crore. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹54 lakh

The apartment, located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society, has a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft and an exclusive area of 95.80 sq ft. The documents showed the transaction was registered on October 22, 2026, at a rate of approximately ₹64,891 per sq ft.

The sale attracted stamp duty of ₹54 lakh and includes two covered car parking spaces, the document showed.

Shroff purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, for ₹7.61 crore and took possession on November 30, 2019, according to the documents.

The actor could not be reached for comment.

The actor was recently in the news after at least two men opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Other property transactions by Tiger Shroff The transaction comes a year after Shroff sold another apartment in the same project for ₹15.6 crore, booking a gain of nearly 31%, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The earlier apartment, located on the 22nd floor, had a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,189 sq ft. It was purchased in 2018 for ₹11.62 crore and sold in 2025 for ₹15.6 crore, the documents showed.

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The apartment included three car parking spaces. The homebuyer had paid a stamp duty payment of Rs. 93.60 lakh along with registration charges of Rs. 30,000, according to the documents.

Rustomjee Paramount spans 1.65 acres and offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, according to Square Yards.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff sells Pune flat for ₹8.87 crore, makes 18%+ gains

Earlier this year, the actor sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of ₹8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Shroff purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, which means a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, Zapkey said. The property is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents. The apartment measures 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a per-sq-ft price of ₹20,891, Zapkey said.

The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹62 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid.

Tiger Shroff is a Bollywood actor known for his action roles and dance skills. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, he debuted in 2014 with Heropanti.