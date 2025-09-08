Tiger Shroff sells apartment in Mumbai's Khar for ₹15.60 crore, nets 31% gain

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose latest action film Baaghi 4 has hit the theatres, has sold his Khar apartment in Mumbai for ₹15.60 crore, booking a gain of nearly 31%, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards. Tiger Shroff, whose latest action film Baaghi 4 has just hit theatres, has sold his Khar apartment in Mumbai for ₹15.60 crore. (HT Files )

Shroff had purchased the apartment in 2018 for ₹11.62 crore. According to property registration documents, the apartment sold by Tiger Shroff is located in a building named Rustomjee Paramount.

The apartment on the 22nd floor of the building has a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,189 sq ft was sold including three car parking spaces.

The homebuyer paid a stamp duty payment of Rs. 93.60 lakh along with registration charges of Rs. 30,000 for which , according to the documents.

According to the property registration document, Sandeep Saraf, who lives in the same building, purchased the apartment.

Both the buyer and Tiger Shroff could not be reached for a comment.

Tiger Shroff’s action film Baaghi 4 opened to a strong start, grossing over ₹30 crore in its opening weekend. However, it witnessed an unusual dip in collections on its first Saturday due to Ganpati Visarjan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film released in theatres on September 5.

In 2024, Avadhoot Gupte, singer, music director, and filmmaker and his wife Girija Gupte had purchased an apartment of over 1,300 sq ft for ₹7.75 crore in Khar near Bandra, Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The project spans 1.65 acres and offers 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK apartments, SquareYards said.

Tiger Shroff is a Bollywood actor known for his action roles and exceptional dance skills. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, he made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti. Trained in martial arts, he is known for performing high-octane stunts without body doubles. Beyond films, he has built a strong fan following through fitness and inspirational lifestyle choices.

All about the Khar real estate market According to SquareYards, Khar is recognised as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties.

The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments and commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. The area is well-connected through the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, with proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.