    Malaika Arora sells Andheri West apartment for ₹5.30 crore, nets 62% profit in seven years

    Bollywood real estate deal: Malaika Arora sells Andheri West apartment in Mumbai for 5.30 crore, seven years after buying it for 2.04 crore

    Published on: Sep 5, 2025 8:56 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Malaika Arora has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 5.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. She had purchased the property in March 2018 for 2.04 crore, marking a 62% appreciation over the period.

    Mumbai real estate update: Malaikar Arora's apartment is on the 15th floor of Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex and comes with a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and one covered car parking space. (Abheet Gidwani)
    Mumbai real estate update: Malaikar Arora's apartment is on the 15th floor of Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex and comes with a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and one covered car parking space.

    The apartment is on the 15th floor of Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex and comes with a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and one covered car parking space. The transaction was registered on August 21, 2025, with homebuyers Sameer Bhise and Mugdha Bhise, residents of the 14th floor in the same building. Stamp duty paid amounted to 31.08 lakh, with registration fees of 30,000.

    Both the homebuyers and Bollywood actor Malaika Arora could not be reached for a comment.

    According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, 22 transactions worth 109 crore were registered in Runwal Elegante between September 2024 and August 2025, with the average registered property price currently at 33,150 per sq ft.

    About Andheri West

    Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle hub in Mumbai, known for upscale housing, entertainment options, and vibrant social life. It offers excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro, linking it to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East. With luxury high-rises and strong social infrastructure, it remains a sought-after market for homebuyers and investors.

    Malaika Arora is an Indian actress and dancer who has acted in films such as Dil Se, famous for the song Chaiyya Chaiyya, and others. Active in the entertainment industry since the 1990s, she gained popularity for her dance performances in Hindi cinema and has been a prominent presence in music videos and reality television shows.

    Arora has also worked as a model and judge on several popular talent-based programs. Widely recognised for her contributions to fashion and fitness, she has established herself as a lifestyle icon.

