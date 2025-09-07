Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff film lags behind The Conjuring Last Rites, manages to cross 30 crore

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 arrived with a lot of expectations, given the previous entries of the action-packed franchise have proved to be successful. However, now that the film has seen its release, the first few days of collections are not as massive as expected, given that the Sajid Nadiadwala production has received a lukewarm response so far. Baaghi 4 released in theatres on September 5. (Also read: Baaghi 4 Twitter review: 'Desi Stallone' Tiger Shroff can't save this 'cringe violent mess with no story', say viewers) Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff's film received mixed reviews.

Baaghi 4 has no growth

The latest box office update on Sacnilk points out that Baaghi did not show any improvement from its opening day collections. The film did business of ₹12 crore on Friday, and saw a dip on Saturday, collecting ₹9.25 crore. On Sunday, the film went on to collect ₹10 crore as per early estimates. The total collections of the film now stand at ₹31.25 crore, as of 10 PM.

Baaghi 4 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.84% on Sunday. Morning shows were lacklustre, registering 8.75% occupancy, whereas afternoon shows were at 28.81%, and evening shows showed some momentum at 36.95%. The film is facing competition from the Hollywood release The Conjuring Last Rites. The horror film is on a spectacular run at the box office, collecting ₹15.5 crore on Sunday to take its three-day total to ₹50.50 crore.

About Baaghi 4

Apart from Tiger and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles. It also marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's Baaghi franchise, which started with 2016's Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).