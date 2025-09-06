Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Sanjay Gupta reacts as The Conjuring Last Rites beats Baaghi 4 in India: ‘Our best action stars are sitting at home’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 05:57 pm IST

The Conjuring Last Rites had a better opening in theatres in India than Baaghi 4. Here's what filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had to say about the numbers.

On Friday, both Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites were released in theatres in India. The Hollywood film outperformed the Bollywood release. This difference has caught the attention of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who took to his X account on Saturday to express his disappointment. (Also read: Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff film opens at just 17 crore, far less than Baaghi 3)

Sanjay Gupta is concerned with the state of box office numbers in India.
Sanjay Gupta is concerned with the state of box office numbers in India.

What Sanjay said

In a post on X, Sanjay said, “Me in my 20’s/30’s could never imagine an English film outperforming a Hindi film. Today’s reality - An English horror film does double the business of a main stream Hindi action film. What changed???”

In a separate post, he had said, “Such a steady flow of action films from the west. Almost feels like it is synchronised. And some of our best action stars are sitting at home clutching unrealistic numbers. Audience, makers, stars - Everyone loses in this scenario.”

‘Why even make films?’

Sanjay also noted the one ticket free per purchase scheme for big releases in India. The same scheme was used by the makers of Baaghi 4, as the film was promoted with a "Buy One Get One Free" or 50% off offer on opening day tickets, available on ticketing platforms. Sanjay noted, “Big Budget. Big Producer. Big Star. First Friday. One Plus One Free. What times are we living in? Why even make films?”

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, collected 12 crore on its opening day of release. Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Meanwhile, The Conjuring Last Rites, the final film in the iconic horror franchise, collected 17.5 crore on its first day of release. It stars Patrik Wilson and Vera Farmiga in lead roles.

