Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff film opens at just 17 crore, far less than Baaghi 3

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 arrived with high hopes for the franchise, given that the previous films have been huge hits at the box office. Can the latest entry into the franchise take that forward? If worldwide collections of the opening day are taken into account, it seems box office returns have not been kind to the A Harsha film. The film has started on an underwhelming note on its opening day, just past the ₹15 crore mark worldwide. (Also read: Baaghi 4 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff film starts with dismal ₹12 crore, fails to cross Baaghi 3's opening) Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff stars in this ultraviolent actioner.

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office

Baaghi 4 collected ₹12 crore on its opening day in India. Meanwhile, the Indian gross collection stood at ₹ 14.15 crore. The film collected an additional ₹3 crore overseas, thereby taking its total worldwide collection to ₹17.15 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In comparison, Baaghi 3, which was released in 2020, collected ₹26.50 crore worldwide on its first day of release. Baaghi 4 has, however, crossed the opening day figures of Sunny Deol's Jaat ( ₹13 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force ( ₹15 crore). It is still far behind Salman Khan's Sikandar, which had opened at ₹54 crore worldwide, three times the day 1 haul of Baaghi 4.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu in pivotal roles. Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa round out the cast.

The action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, which was first released in 2016. It received mostly mixed reviews upon release, with many comparing the action to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and calling out the excessive violence being shown on screen.