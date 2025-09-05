Baaghi 4 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff film fails to break Baaghi 3's opening, collects 12 crore

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff's action drama Baaghi 4 released in theatres on Friday amid comparatively low buzz. How has the film performed as compared to the previous instalments of the Baaghi franchise? As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has opened to above ₹10 crore, thereby not able to match the opening day numbers of Baaghi 3. (Also read: Baaghi 4 Twitter review: 'Desi Stallone' Tiger Shroff can't save this 'cringe violent mess with no story', say viewers) Baaghi 4 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff stars in an intense role in this film.

Baaghi 4 box office opening

The report states that Baaghi 4 collected ₹12 crore on its first day of release. It is no match for the opening day collection of Baaghi 3, which had minted ₹ 17.5 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 had collected ₹25.10 crore, and the first Baaghi had minted ₹ 11.85 crore.

It will be interesting to see whether Baaghi 4 can pick up pace in the next two days of the weekend and show growth. The film is facing competition at the box office from last week's Param Sundari, the Hindi-dubbed release of Lokah Chapter 1, and this week's release The Bengal Files.

Baaghi 4 had an overall 25.35% Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

About Baaghi 4

The action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, which was first released in 2016. Apart from Tiger, Sanjay and Harnaaz Sandhu, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Then comes the second half. Sanjay Dutt enters as the antagonist Chacko, and one wonders if someone swapped reels. The pace dips drastically. Believability, suspense, logic—everything goes out the window like one of the many henchmen Tiger tosses around. There is a track about lookalikes, Beauty and the Beast, and gallons of blood for no reason, and it all amounts to laughter at the wrong places.”