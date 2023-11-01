Exclusive: Dunki teaser to drop at this time on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday tomorrow

Dunki teaser out at this time

Fans have already been treated to two Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters this year after a dry spell of over four years. But they haven't gotten enough of him. His final film of the year, Dunki, is slated to release in cinemas on December 22 on the occasion of Christmas.

Now, we have learnt exclusively from a source that Dunki's teaser will be unveiled at 11 am tomorrow on November 2, on the occasion of ‘SRK Day’. The teaser is likely to give a glimpse into what the story of Rajkumar Hirani's maiden collaboration with Shah Rukh is about, what the look of Shah Rukh in the film would be, and who else stars in the movie, besides Shah Rukh and the leading lady, Taapsee Pannu. Rumours are rife that the cast also includes Raju Hirani regulars Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, and Boman Irani, along with Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and cameos by Kajol and Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

The actor and the filmmaker were famously going to collaborate in Raju's 2003 directorial debut, Munna Bhai MBBS. But Shah Rukh's health issues led to the eventual casting of Sanjay Dutt as the titular character. He reprised the role in Raju Hirani's 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Shah Rukh was even offered Aamir Khan's role in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. Later, on an episode of Koffee with Karan, Shah Rukh even called himself “the fourth idiot” for backing out of the film. Fans were rejoiced when Shah Rukh and Raju Hirani finally announced Dunki together last year.

